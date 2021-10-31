10/31/2021 at 8:46 PM CET

Arnau montserrat

Getafe, with two goals from Turkish international striker Enes Unal, beat Espanyol at the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum and scored their first win of the season. Those of Vicente Moreno were not in line in recent weeks and still are not able to win away from RCDE Stadium.

Diego López (7): Illuminated. He is in the best moment of the season and he took the chestnuts off the fire again in the first 30 minutes. Two stops of great merit to Aleñá and Arambarri. In the second you can do something else.

Aleix Vidal (5): Braking. He played as a winger but could not exploit his offensive qualities. Few interned and quite a few errors in the exit of the ball.

Sergi Gómez (6): Goal scorer. Sergi was the author of the parakeet goal with a semi-fallow shot that ended in a miracle. Loose in the play of the second goal of Enes Ünal.

Cabrera (6): He returned to what was his home, was received with affection and was about to enforce the former law with a shot to the stick that led to 1-1. Right on defense.

Pedrosa (5): In the line of Aleix Vidal. Surpassed in the first half, with more prominence in the final stretch with Getafe locked in. He even cheered up with a low shot, too focused.

Embarba (5): Off. Koffi eats his toast in the play of the first azulón goal, he had a heads up that he missed and was not seen with the electricity of other games.

Morlanes (5): He came from a great game against Athletic but he has not been able to give continuity. Probably one of his worst matches with the Espanyol shirt.

Darder (4): Lost. The double pivot with Morlanes had no special shine today. He also saw a yellow card before the half hour of play that condemned him. Changed

Melendo (4): Disconnected. Little or no Melendo at the Coliseum. The bad first half of Espanyol took its toll on him and he touched little ball. He was traded to halftime to admit Loren.

Melamed (5): Intrascendent. The youth squad had little offensive presence and could not enjoy chances.

Dimata (5): Without Raúl de Tomás, Dimata returned to the starting eleven. The Belgian striker caused the tie corner and had a great header in the second but was gray for the rest of the game.

Alternates

Yangel Herrera (6): From less to more. They disallowed a goal.

Loren (5): It diluted as the minutes passed

Handle (7): It brought freshness upstairs, the best of changes.

Keidi Bare (5): Back. You have minutes to go.

Wu Lei (sc): Another day with few minutes.