11/06/2021 at 16:16 CET

New victory for RCDEspanyol, the fourth in a row at home, which serves to put ground in between with the relegation zone, already seven points away, and to see the places of the European competitions in the distance. First Adrià Pedrosa, with a real goal in a rehearsed play, and later Raúl de Tomás, scored the Blue and Whites’ goals to register four victories, five draws and four defeats in thirteen games with a balance of fourteen goals in favor and thirteen against for those of Vincent dark.

DIEGO LÓPEZ (8). SAFE. The experienced goalkeeper was not very present due to the few hospitalizations of the visiting team but when he had to be there. He appeared and flew, in the fifty-eighth minute, with a real flight that prevented the Nasrid shot from reducing distances on the scoreboard. Cornellà-El Prat ended up chanting his name.

ALEIX VIDAL (7) REJUVENATED. It seems that Aleix Vidal is living a second youth at RCD Espanyol, remembering that winger who marveled at Almería. It was good in defensive tasks and it arrived with danger to the rival area. He put several assists of danger, one ended up crashing with the wood after RDT’s auction.

SERGI GÓMEZ (6) EFFECTIVE. The Catalan center-back made a great performance in the local defense, being the leader from behind and showing – again – a good level. Together with his teammate Cabrera they are becoming one of the center-back couples of this start of the season.

CABRERA (6). QUIET. Each one with its characteristics and qualities, but Cabrera and S. Gómez combine wonderfully. The Uruguayan center-back did not complicate his life and was confident, solvent and calm when intercepting any Nasrid attack.

ADRIÀ PEDROSA (9). FULL. Author of the goal that managed to open the scoring, which did a lot of damage to the visiting team. Constant arrivals of danger with centers, changes of rhythm or collective combinations. He started from a little further back and was present in all the actions of the left wing.

KEIDI BARE (6). ARRIVER. Good general performance of the Albanian footballer with continuous arrivals at the intersections of the rival goal and being omnipresent throughout the pitch. Seventy minutes of play that were frustrated when he was substituted as a precaution when he was cautioned in the absence of half an hour for the conclusion of the ‘match’.

HERRERA (7). FIRST-TIMER. 71 & # 39; First ownership of one of the new additions of the past blue and white transfer market. He was substituted after seventy minutes of play due to physical wear but he was the driving force behind the midfield and left details that excite the parish parish.

SERGI DARDER (9). DIRECTOR. Perhaps the best of the game. He distributed the first assist of the match with a great center, in a strategic play, which caused the goal of Adrià Pedrosa. He directed, dominated the center of the field and had fun with the possession of the ball

EMBARBA (7). BRIGHTNESS. The footballer again showed why he is one of the keys for this Espanyol to work well. He takes advantage of the quality of RDT to shine and was optimal both in work without the ball and with the ball. He was one of the most outstanding players in attack every time he appeared in three quarters of the field.

JAVI PUADO (5). WORKER. First ownership of the Blue and White youth squad after overcoming his pubalgia injury and with it, he adds sixty very productive minutes where he helped the team with and without the ball in three quarters of the attack.

RAÚL DE TOMÁS (8). ONMIPRESENT. The Spanish forward must be wondering if Luis Enrique, once again, would be watching the Espanyol game. RDT was the protagonist in each attack action of the local team, he was the author of a goal and crashed a ball into the wood in one of the many dangerous occasions that occurred during the morning of this Saturday.

SUBSTITUTES

NICO MELAMED (6) FRESHNESS. He entered the field of play and gave freshness to the attack of Vicente Moreno’s team. He dribbled, looked for the rival goal and even came up throwing a pipe. The youth squad is in a moment of brutal confidence.

DAVID LÓPEZ (SC).MORLANES (SC).DIMATA (SC).WU LEI (SC).