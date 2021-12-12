12/11/2021

On at 17:22 CET

Roger Payró

Espanyol added another victory at the RCDE Stadium in a crazy game against Levante (4-3). Vicente Moreno’s team suffered to achieve the three points against some very quarrelsome ‘granota’ who deserved to take some point from the ‘Temple’. Handful, with a double, culminated the Blue and Whites’ comeback.

THE NOTES OF THE ESPANYOL

Diego López: Providencial (8). The goalkeeper was sold in the three Levantine goals but took a key foot in a one on one against Morales that avoided the 1-3 just before the break. The duel could have changed course.

Aleix Vidal: Soft (5). Keep screaming to get out of the side. De Frutos won his back at 1-1 and 1-2 was also created by his side. In attack it contributes a lot, but defensively its reliability diminishes.

Sergi Gómez: Messy (5). The central was not forceful, in the line of all the back. Of course, he extended the corner that Javi Puado converted into 2-2.

Cabrera: Correct (5). And it is already saying a lot in a match where he conceded three goals and could have been more. Roger beat him and Sergi at 1-1 but was the most reliable on the defensive line.

Pedrosa: Effervescent (5). His runs on the side always provide a plus in attack but the rear was in chaos. He had 5-3 in his boots and he forgave and the team almost paid for it dearly.

Yangel Herrera: Gladiator (5). He was charged with a yellow from the start because he never gives up the crash. It did not weigh him down despite the fact that the context of a broken match without a midfield put him at risk.

Morlanes: Cast (5). He was crying out to enter the eleven, but the style of the game did not favor him. He could never apply control with the ball and ended up tired. He was one of the first to be replaced.

Embarba: Desperate (4). It is hard to understand that with so much talent he is contributing so little. He was changed at the same time as Morlanes and fired between whistles. This course is still awaited.

Darder: Arriving (6). The one from Artà opened the can and had another shot to score the double. He tried to put criteria in the game but the rhythm of the game surpassed him.

Handle: Killer (8). Today the party bears his signature. Those who had failed so far entered against Levante. Two goals from a matador from the area traced the match and he made his debut as a director in the First Division.

From Tomás: Agitator (7). He tiptoed through the game but half enough to liven up the match. He made it 2-2 and another shot of his made it 4-3, although he was less precise than usual in some attacks.

Substitutions:

Melamed: Revolutionary (7). It is difficult to find matches where it is not the protagonist. Refreshment always contributes and led Levante behind the path of bitterness. He forced a yellow on Mustafi and a red on Son.

Melendo: Cheeky (6). He jumped with great impetus in the green but it went from more to less. He left details of his undoubted quality.

Keidi Bare: ‘Stopper’ (6). He entered the final stretch but gave the midfield muscle and fresh legs, stealing balls and stopping Levante when he played.

Loren: Testimonial (-). He left in the last minutes instead of De Tomás to lose some time and try to see if he hunted any.