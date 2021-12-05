12/05/2021

On at 17:43 CET

Roger Payró

Espanyol added another defeat as a visitor in the League. The remarkable version that is seen in the RCDE Stadium continues without continuity away from home and Rayo inflicted another ‘zero’ at home.

An own goal by Cabrera was decisive in Vallecas, where Handful had the best options thanks to an electric Melamed who encouraged the team from the bench. Little weight of the center of the field while Embarba it continues without taking flight this course. This is the 1×1 of today’s game:

Diego López: Beat (6). They did not shoot him once at the door but he ended up fitting into Cabrera’s detour towards his goal. Little else could Paradela’s octopus do.

Aleix Vidal: Misplaced (5). He keeps screaming for them to take him off the side. It has a journey in the offensive phase but in games like those of today in which it is demanded a lot behind it suffers. The Garcias drove him crazy.

Sergi Gómez: Touched (6). The center-back suffered a constant bombardment with the centers that Rayo put in and endured an hour of play, when his discomfort in the twin he was dragging from the Cup duel forced him to be replaced as a precaution.

Cabrera: Executioner (5). The Uruguayan was reducing water in the phases of more rayista dominance, but in a rained ball he did not succeed in clearing and originated the play that ended, to make matters worse, with his own goal. He saw the yellow one and the next day he will be warned.

Pedrosa: Content (6). The usual engine kept its back and was involved more in defensive tasks than offensive ones. Isi, although he had a very clear, did not have a great weight in the match for his band.

Keidi Bare: Exceeded (5). The Albanian, a regular driving force in the wide area, was overwhelmed by the intense rival pressure. He had a hard time holding down the red-red attacks and was one of the first changes.

Yangel Herrera: Peleón (5). The Venezuelan, involved in all the clashes in the first half, showed his claw in the final stretch in the scuffles of the duel. He lost again some unnecessary ball, but every time he strengthens himself more in the medullary.

Embarba: Missing (4). History repeats itself with the winger, who is still awaiting him this season. Not even facing his former team for seven courses was an encouragement to see an improved version. No sign of the Embarba of yesteryear.

Darder: Hit (5). The one of Artà suffers when he does not carry the handle of the game nor can he have weight in the three-quarter line. A collision with Yangel left him groggy and he wore a bandage for the rest of the duel. She tiptoed past the intense Lightning.

Handle: Stinging (6). The ‘9’ is getting closer to an optimal version after overcoming pubalgia. He was one of the most active in the first half and had the two clearest in the second half.

From Tomás: Isolated (6). In this type of matches RDT suffers, having to go down too low to warm up with the ball at the cost of moving away from his area, the area. He did not feel comfortable although he attended Puado on the best occasion of the match. In the first, the only parrot was his head.

Substitutions:

Calero: Replacement (6). The defender, with weight this year with Moreno, came out instead of the headdress Sergi Gómez. He had to dance with the ugliest, an always dangerous Falcao. He complied, he tied it well short.

Loren: Absent (4). He had just made a hat-trick in the Cup, his first as a professional, and Moreno awarded him half an hour to add more gunpowder in attack. However, it hardly played a leading role.

Morlanes: Worker (6). In the final stretch, with Rayo more tired, his entry into the team helped Espanyol move forward.

Melamed: Revolutionary (7). All he touched in the minutes he played was gold. His self-confidence almost cost Iraola’s men some displeasure. He generated scoring chances and was close to causing an expulsion.