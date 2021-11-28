11/28/2021

On at 18:47 CET

Espanyol prepared all their weapons to receive a powerful Real Sociedad at the RCDE Stadium, and it did not disappoint. Effective victory against a San Sebastian squad that was looking for the holes of the parakeet fiefdom, where Vicente Moreno’s men had only given up one defeat.

The Catalan fort awaited redemption after the fall in the derby, and this was thanks to the intervention of Yangel Herrera with his first scorer in the team. Sergi Gómez also excelled in defense and Diego López returned to show his best level under sticks.

These are, one by one, the scores of the Espanyol players against Real Sociedad:

Diego López (7). Sure. The blue and white team would not have kept zero if it had not been for the intervention of their goalkeeper. Diego looked the same in the first and second half to avoid the annotations of Sorloth, Portu and Oyarzabal.

Aleix Vidal (6). Lung. You can always trust the delivery of Aleix, which continues to certify why it has been a great addition for this season. His work in the band is to stand out.

Sergi Gómez (8). Bolt. Sergi showed himself as an impenetrable wall, saving the team countless times, the most special in the last minutes when Isak was about to finish off with an empty door.

Cabrera (7). Strong. The Uruguayan and his claw also made their contribution to be able to keep the house as a sacred field for another day.

Pedrosa (6). Willful. Without being Adri’s brightest match, he passed Portu’s attacks on the wing with note. He also signed a great play in the first half that could end in a goal.

Yangel Herrera (8). Accurate. Very complete game by the Venezuelan in midfield, controlling the core of Moreno’s team and putting the icing on his cake with the goal that gave his team the victory. Differential for the win.

Keidi Bare (5). Lethargic. He returned to the headline and could never match the level of his teammates or the party. It needs to get ready.

Embarba (4). Disconnected. The winger is still unable to score this league season. There are already fifteen games in which he has not spoken in front of the rival’s goal, and his contribution on offense is missed. He showed desire, but little effectiveness.

Darder (5). Changing The ’10’ of the Perica house started with great will, but it was diluted with the game until it became inconsequential.

Handle (6). Electric. He had a very clear in the first half after signing a tremendous individual move, but ended up crashing into the left post of the San Sebastian goal.

Raúl De Tomás (6). Leader. He lacked the goal, but RDT controlled all the threads of the offensive and was the one who held the advantage on his back to continue putting Real in trouble.

Melamed (6). Intense. He entered to give a change of pace in the game and that’s how it was. He had a great chance on the left wing when he put it at the far post, but could not meet the goal.

Morlanes (7). Revulsive. When a player enters the field as a substitution, his coach dreams of achieving the performance that Morlanes had today. He entered, took over the game and participated in the goal that gave the victory. Excellent.

Wu Lei (4). Fallon. The Chinese striker had the sentence of the game after a brilliant play by RDT, but he ended up controlling very long and showing that he is not at his level.

Miguelón (5). Brick. The side came in to reinforce the rear and thus did his job to end up helping to take the victory.

Loren (sc). Little could he show after entering 90 ‘.