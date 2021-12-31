12/31/2021 at 19:06 CET

Roger Payró

Espanyol achieved their first away victory in the league at the always complicated Mestalla (1-2). From Tomás, from a penalty, and Puado They came back from a match that had been complicated for Vicente Moreno’s with Alderete’s goal. The coach’s changes in the second half were the key to understand the change of script of the meeting.

Diego López: Resigned (5). As almost always, he could do little to avoid the goal he conceded. He did not make mistakes but he was not very demanding to leave a stamp of his great level at 40 years old.

Aleix Vidal: Solid (7). After several games suffering on the side, the one from Puigpelat was more recognizable. He did well on defense, his main weak point, and stepped forward in attack in the second half to give offensive depth. Solid in defense, he had to deal with Guedes.

Sergi Gómez: Pardoned (5). A bad clearance of his originated the play that ended in the 1-0 of Valencia. The final comeback exempts the central defender from costing the team points. Beyond the aforementioned action, it was correct.

Cabrera: Imperial (7). He was the most solid in the rear, always correcting to restore order. Above and below, the Uruguayan took everything out to guard Diego’s goal.

Pedrosa: Required (6). Hélder Costa and Correia drove him crazy in the first half, although as the minutes went by it got intoned. Not much was lavished in attack, as Espanyol exploited the right wing more.

Keidi Bare: Gladiator (6). He put the fight and character in the core in a match with moments of high tension. He returned to ownership and it seems that his annoyances are forgotten.

Darder: Uncomfortable (6). The one from Artà had neither the spaces nor enough time to pamper the ball as he likes. In the only play that could travel meters he was close to leaving Aleix alone in front of goal.

Embarba: Willful (4). He knows that he can give much more and he gave himself to fulfill it, but everything goes wrong. The second half of 2021 has been forgotten. In 2022 Espanyol will need, once again, its best version.

Melamed: Absent (4). No sign of the impudence of the young blue and white talent. Stuck on the band and with defensive obligations Nico does not look so much and was one of those substituted, just like Embarba.

Loren: Awarded (5). After his good performances in the Cup and the great goal in Balaídos, the forward was chosen to accompany RDT in today’s 4-4-2. He gave himself up for the cause and provided judgment with the ball, although little gunpowder.

From Tomás: Executor (6). It was not his most brilliant game and to prove the way in which he transformed the penalty. He hit him bitten and through the center, but he marked that in the end it is what counts.

Substitutions:

Puado: Scorer (8). As against Levante, his boots gave the team points. He touched the goal in the first one, which he touched as soon as he went out onto the green and the header in the 88th minute packed the three points towards Catalan lands. It must be untouchable at eleven.

Óscar Gil: Greased (5). He returned to play two months later and had 20 more minutes to shoot. He charged himself with a yellow in an absurd scuffle although he did not regret it.

Dimata: Gray (5): He came out to wear down the defense che and fought with the centrals, although without generating too much.

Morlanes: Catalyst (7): The first ball he touched was filtered through the rear to leave only Jofre Carreras, who received a penalty and cost Hugo Duro the expulsion. A pass that changed everything.

Jofre Carreras: Key (9): The tremontada is not understood without the role of the canterano, who debuted in First. It caused 1-1 and assisted in 1-2. Lots of personality for the 20-year-old winger, who has earned himself more opportunities.