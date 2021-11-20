11/20/2021 at 23:14 CET

Jonathan Moreno

Espanyol could not get anything positive from his visit to the eternal citizen rival, although he left very good feelings. If they had been a bit more successful in the last meters, the Blue and Whites could have scored in the enemy fiefdom.

Vicente Moreno surprised with a conservative approach. The one of Massanassa lined up a rearguard formed with five men who jammed the interior game of Barcelona. The occasions, however, were conspicuous by their absence.

A very controversial penalty from Cabrera on Memphis changed the course of the match. The culé team took the lead, although the parakeet team did not give up and only little fortune deprived them of leaving the Camp Nou with booty. Dimata, in an unforgivable, and Raúl de Tomás, up to three times, raised the heart rate of Ter Stegen.

Goalie

Diego Lopez (6). Veteran. Little demanded in the goal, just a foray from Memphis or a distant shot from Busquets, the Galician knew how to read the meeting and scratch seconds on the timer every time the ball fell into his domain. Memphis cheated him on the penalty.

Defenses

Aleix Vidal (6). Checked. Less participatory than usual. Puigpelat’s side did not suffer to contain Gavi’s attacks as a false winger. Jordi Alba beat him back in speed on few occasions.

Sergi Gomez (7). Serene. Another who was returning to his training team, the center-back surrendered at a high level at the line of five. He got on very well with Cabrera and they did not let the sound of the wind pass.

Cabrera (7). Overwhelming. Matches like this motivate him to the maximum. He carries it in his competitive Uruguayan DNA. I find an impeccable rearguard, pulling the line very well and closing the spaces in the center to the culés combinations. His only mole, a dubious penalty committed over Memphis.

Pedrosa (7). Flash Gordon. The rookie Ilias was not a danger for the Blue and White youth squad. The azulgrana challenged him on a few occasions and in all of them he was successful with his speed and positioning. The second part had to sweat with the entry of Abde, with which they were stiff.

Midfielders

David Lopez (5). Extra motivated. The captain always gives his best, especially in derbies. He goes strong to court, protests and offers constant encouragement to his companions. It fulfills its role in spades.

Blacksmith (5). Trotter. The Venezuelan continues to seek his best version after his serious injury. A lot of travel on the wide plot, but without the arrival from the second line of the house.

Embarba (5). Unknown. Bad game from Madrid. He did not seek the tickling of Jordi Alba and he was seen very poor in the association. He was replaced.

Darder (8). Magical. He breaks pressure lines with his short but continuous stride. Its oriented controls and waist twists are a delight. He is touched by a wand. The best of Espanyol on the pitch of the Camp Nou.

Forwards

Handful (5). Disoriented. The retouching of Vicente Moreno’s drawing took him away from the left flank and placed him on the point next to De Tomás. He did not smell the ball, but he sacrificed himself in coverage.

From Thomas (8). Dynamite. He did not see a goal, but every time he touched the ball he caused fright in the Barça fiefdom. He warned with a left-footed shot to the outside. He executed a direct free kick that spit the wood and the same result found a perfect header. He was frustrated.

Substitutes

Morlanes (7). Director. His entry onto the pitch gave another air to the Espanyol team. He greatly improved David López.

Melamed (unrated).

Dimata (4). Fallon. In his head he had the tie. The Belgian of Congolese origin failed to hit a ball in the right direction a meter and a half from the goal line.

Wu Lei (5). Revulsive. He entered with great momentum and served a great ball to Dimata that his teammate wasted.

Loren (unrated).