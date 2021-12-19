12/19/2021 at 17:45 CET

Espanyol’s defensive strength in the first round of LaLiga has been one of the strengths for Vicente Moreno’s team. Diego López has kept a clean sheet up to six times, four of which ended in a Blue and White victory. All of them at the RCDE Stadium except for the goalless draw in the first league match at the Sadar.

Only Athletic, Atlético and Real Madrid had managed to pierce the perica goal in the fortress of Cornellà until Levante arrived. Three goals that did not mean defeat but that revealed the cracks in the wall, confirmed this past Friday in Balaídos. Three more goals and the feeling that the fortress has lost power in this part of the season.

The numbers

They are five games without leaving a clean sheet in which they have conceded ten goals. If we focus on league competition, leaving the Cup matches out, Espanyol has conceded seven goals in the last three matches.

Vicente Moreno’s team has gone from being the fourth least thrashed team to ninth place, sharing the same numbers as Barça. After Levante and Celta, Espanyol has conceded 21 goals. Before, he only had 15 and averaged less than one target per game.

The Blue and Whites still have a game pending in 2021. It will be at Mestalla on New Year’s Eve if there is no last minute change. The parakeet team will want to return to defensive strength to close a first round on the ledge at home but terrible at home, without yet knowing the victory. Espanyol has only conceded one goal in the last two games in the Valencian stronghold. Defeat and draw without goals. There is the key.