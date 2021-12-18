12/18/2021 at 11:58 CET

.

Espanyol, after the defeat this Friday against Celta in Balaídos (3-1), is consolidated as the second worst away team in LaLiga Santander with 3 points away from the RCDE Stadium after 3 draws and 6 defeats, only ahead of Raise, with 2 points in your locker as a visitor.

1. Absolute contrast between goals scored and received

The figures for Espanyol in their stadium and when traveling are practically inverse. At the RCDE Stadium, the parakeets have fourteen goals for and seven against. As visitors, they have scored 6 and conceded another 14.

two. Raúl de Tomás it is hardly lavished at home

The forward is Espanyol’s great asset in attack, but RDT is exhibited as host: the Madrilenian has scored 7 of his 8 goals of the course at the RCDE Stadium. The attacker only saw the goal as a visitor in the Elche field (2-2).

3. Lack of initial tension

Celta scored in minutes 2 and 47, in addition to the third in minute 81. “We started with four losses and then they scored us,” recalled the central defender. Cabrera after the duel. “We left giving away the first and in the second half, the same,” added the forward Loren.

4. Self-criticism in the face of the great pending issue

The wardrobe does not drain the bulk. “We have been very far from what we want to be,” said the coach, Vicente Moreno, after Celta. The last game of the year 2021 is away from home, against Valencia, who have only lost one match at the Mestalla.

5. A deficit that weighs down your European options

The two faces of Espanyol in this campaign make it difficult to climb towards the noble zone. If we only count the home games, Espanyol, currently ninth, would be third (20 points), behind Rayo (22) and tied with Real Madrid (20).