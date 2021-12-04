12/04/2021 at 23:14 CET

Roger Payró

Triple challenge that of Espanyol in Vallecas. Few ‘buts’ can be put to the set of Vicente Moreno in this first third of the course, although his performance as a visitor is one of them. This Sunday (2pm) he will seek the first win away from RCDE Stadium in the League but will do so by visiting a Rayo Vallecano which is the best place in Primera.

It is said soon, but the performance of the franjirrojos in his return to the elite is commendable. Like Espanyol, they are trusting almost all their options in their fort. Moreno’s cast knows how Andoni Iraola’s team spends them, the only one together with Girona that in the silver division was able to win both games. See the light as visitors inflicting the first defeat to Rayo in their fiefdom, take a ‘vendetta’ for the past and reach Barça on the table is the multiple objective that the blue and white are chasing and everything happens to achieve the three points.

Both teams arrive hungover from the cup day. And their nights were not easy. Espanyol I end up asking the time before the modest Solares and Rayo needed penalties to beat Guijuelo. In the aforementioned engagement in Cantabria, Vicente Moreno left Barcelona Diego López, Cabrera, Embarba and Raúl de Tomás. The four will be this Sunday of the game together with the other usual holders of the Massanassa coach. Óscar Gil, David López, Vadillo and Dimata are still out due to injury.

A fairly recognizable eleven may also present Andoni Iraola. The Basque coach has only the doubts of Radamel Falcao and Randy Nteka beyond the injured Merquelanz and Pathé Ciss. Guardiola will continue at the tip of the spear and between Óscar Valentín and Unai López they will play a place in the core. The rest, the expected of an intractable Lightning in Vallecas.

Madrilenians are the best First team at home with 19 points out of 21 possible. Only Celta has been able to deny the plenary session to the Franco-red team, which has a total of 24 points and is sixth. The objective continues to be to tie the permanence as soon as possible and then they will allow themselves the license to dream of greater objectives.

Espanyol has not scored in Vallecas since 2014. The last three precedents were expensive for Rayo, who this Sunday will meet again with two key players in their most recent era. Raúl de Tomás He played between 2017 and 2019 and left 38 goals as well as an indelible mark. For its part, in the curriculum of Adri Embarba There are seven seasons as a franjirrojo before the parakeet entity paid its clause in January 2020.