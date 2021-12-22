Carla Esparza knew she deserved the next chance against UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas, but she couldn’t stop doubts from taking over her mind, until this Monday, Dana White declared her the number one contender and added that would be the next rival of the champion in 2022.

“It does not matter that for me or for many people I had to be Rose’s rival, sometimes the UFC decides differently, but now that it has decided in my favor, I am very happy” Esparza said in a note with MMA Fighting.

“I’m the best in this division, I deserve it more than anyone!”, sentenced Esparza who was grateful that Namajunas also came to ask for her as the main legitimate contender for a winning streak of five fights capped by an unbalanced TKO of Yan Xiaonan in May. Although from now on the final decision was up to the UFC.

Esparza also has a win over Namajunas since their first meeting in 2014, a fight for the inaugural UFC strawweight title.

“I am super grateful”, Esparza said about Namajunas and maintained: “On a personal level, that’s great. I am so happy and I have a lot of respect for her. Not just on a personal level, but from an outsider’s perspective, this is a tough matchup. After the first time I won my fight, she said, ‘Carla looked great in that fight, it’s a scary fight, it’s a fight I want to prepare for.’ For me, that shows a lot of a martial artist, a lot of prowess. She isn’t just looking for the easy fight. That is the mentality of a true champion.

“You are trying to fight the best and beat the best. He wants his revenge. Everyone who ever fought before, she came back and beat them. She is motivated and wants to win. I think she wants to be without a doubt the best in the world and I have a lot of respect for that. Because there are many people who want to have better matches, who want easier fights. That is not Rose. Don’t get me wrong, she comes here to cut my head off, but I have nothing but respect for her way of thinking. “Esparza highlighted.

Finally, the contestant said that “It would be ideal to have this fight before May. That is my ideal timeline. If not, I am completely willing to change my wedding date, and everyone on my wedding list is my friend and would understand 100 percent. With my fiancé we are going to be together our whole life, it does not change anything that is postponed for a few more months ”.

