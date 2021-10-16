All the protagonists of the ballot that will mark the explosive return of world-class events to the paradisiacal Mexican Caribbean, fulfilled this Friday with the always complicated requirement of the. Official weigh-in, at the Fontainebleau Lobby Bar of the Oasis Hotel.

The ballot that will be broadcast to all of Latin America, the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada through ESPN + is a mega production of Promociones del Pueblo, a company directed by Oswaldo Küchle; in association with Cancún Boxing by Pepe Gómez, Boxing Time by Memo Rocha and BXSTRS Promotions.

In the main clash of the five-star ballot, the undefeated David ‘El General’ Cuéllar will dispute the International title of the World Boxing Council against the double world champion Moisés Fuentes, in a clash that will make sparks fly from the battle diamond.

In their passage through the Roman and showing in their physical condition the good preparation that both made for this transcendental combat; The ‘General’ stopped the faithful to the Roman at 52,000 kilograms, for the identical 52,000 kilograms of F lc uentes Rubio, both being declared fit by the supervisor on duty to go in search of the title endorsed by the WBC.

In a knockout duel, the unbeaten from Guadalajara Cristopher ‘Pollo’ López will have a heavy caliber clash against the Venezuelan world qualifier Franklin Manzanilla, in a clash with a deep smell of dynamite and in which the WBC International Supergallos title will be disputed .

Also showing portentous physiques, the pride of Guadalajara, Jalisco; registered a tonnage of 55,300 kilograms while the World Cup contender fulfilled 55,300 kilograms.

In the special event of the night, the Olympic medalist Taras Shelestyuk (67,500 kg.), Bronze in London 2012, will face in a title match endorsed by the World Boxing Council with the Venezuelan Ernesto España (67,500 kg.) In combat signed to eight rounds at welterweight. In another power-to-power clash, the solid Parralense striker Óscar Duarte (61,000 kg.) Is measured in a duel to eight turns at lightweight with the Tamaulipas Iram ‘Chicano’ Rodríguez (61,300 kg.) In a duel that will hardly reach the distance by the might of both.

The world champion Yesenia ‘La Niña’ Gómez will be put to the test by the Mexican Itzayana ‘La Diva’ Cruz in a clash agreed to eight chapters in the light fly division; while the interesting prospect from Cancun, Pedro ‘Torito’ Tut, will face Antonio Tostado of Guadalajara in an explosive duel with eight rolls at super bantamweight.

The Danish knockout Simon ‘Vikingo’ Madsen, faces the Tamaulipas Selim ‘Maravilla’ Martínez in a lawsuit agreed to six rounds in the middleweight division; while the undefeated local Celex Castro will have a litmus test against José Manuel ‘Nene’ Montalvo from Guerrero in a six-round featherweight duel.

The undefeated Acapulco Albino ‘La Cobra’ Herrera will have a hard synodal when he faces the folksy Miguel ‘Demoledor’ Tique in featherweight and the presentation of the undefeated Durango Javid Ramírez who will face the Chetumaleño Armando Be Avilés in the middleweight scale.

In the super featherweight division, Alberto Mora makes his professional debut against Néstor Mejía in a six-roll clash with the capital; while in another civil war Yoali Mosqueda also makes his debut against Isaias Ortíz in flyweight at six rounds.