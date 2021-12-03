12/03/2021 at 12:11 CET

Sport.es

The Espot and Vall de Núria stations They open the doors facing the Puente de la Purísima with good conditions, thanks to the snowfalls and low temperatures these days. The rest of the Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat de Catalunya (FGC) stations, which started the season last weekend, plan to open with the maximum number of facilities facing the bridge.

Espot The season began yesterday Thursday with a partial opening and with an eye on the holidays. Thanks to the heavy snowfalls last weekend and Monday and snow produced for weeks, the station will open with a ski area of ​​almost four kilometers. With powder snow thicknesses of up to 45 cm, facing the Puente de la Purísima will open the entire skiable slope, more than half of the slopes and all the lifts will be operational. In addition, visitors will be able to enjoy snowshoeing and mountain skiing routes, restaurant services, as well as ski schools.

This season 2021 – 2022, The station will have new machines for the sale and collection of passes, a novelty that represents an improvement for users and a more comfortable and faster access to tracks. These machines are located in the town of Espot and in the ticket office area of ​​the station.

Espot started the season yesterday, Thursday, December 2

| FGC

Vall de Núria has snow thicknesses up to 50 cm, more than half of the open skiable kilometers and most of the active facilities

The season starts tomorrow Saturday, December 4. Thanks to the heavy snowfall in recent days, the station will have on weekends snow depths up to 50 cm, more than half of the open skiable kilometers and most of the active facilities. Visitors can enjoy nature in Vall de Núria with the racket circuits and of mountain skiing, the Rack Railway and the Cable Car, the exhibitions, the catering services and for the little ones, the Parc Lúdic.

The Rack Railway, that this year its Ticket includes the journey on the Coma del Clot Cable Car, which will circulate daily.

Under the project “Box office 0 & rdquor;, Vall de Núria maintains The compulsory online purchase to ensure seat availability for Rack railway passengers. People who purchase the ticket for the Rack Railway will be able to board directly with the electronic ticket “e-ticket & rdquor ;, available on their mobile device. The station will also feature the new Salts Trampolí viewpoint and will offer two new exhibitions: 90 Years of History. The Rack of Núria ‘and’ Memories of snow ‘.

All FGC Turisme stations, open for the Puente de la Purísima

Facing the Purísima bridge, therefore, all FGC Turisme hill stations will be up and running, loaded with activities and ready for visitors to enjoy snow, sports and nature. Port Ainé was the first station to open in the Lleida Pyrenees on Friday November 26 and La Molina, Vallter and Boí Taüll did so on Saturday November 27.

The six stations plan to open the maximum of their facilities facing this bridge thanks to the weather conditions forecast for this weekend. La Molina will have most of the slopes open, Vallter will do it with almost all the active facilities and with snow thicknesses of more than 60 cm, Vall de Núria with more than half of its ski area, Port Ainé with 64% of open slopes and Espot with almost half of its active skiable domain. As for Boí Taüll, it is expected that more facilities will be opened for the holidays.