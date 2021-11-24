In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Not everything is series and movies on Disney +. The mouse pad has different channels to its credit, and this has resulted in it offering a large amount of very interesting content, such as documentaries and docuseries of its own and National Geographic.

And it is that, although it may not seem like it, one of the strengths of Disney + are documentaries. If you like nature or animals, the streaming platform has an exclusive National Geographic catalog where you can enjoy hours and hours of science, nature, and animal stories.

Disney + continues to release news, such as its STAR channel. If you sign up for the annual subscription, you will save the equivalent of two months compared to the monthly subscription.

But beyond National Geographic there are many of the best Disney + documentaries that address other topics: the magic of Disney, how movies are created, the Star Wars universe, what the company’s parks are like …

So if you are looking for a different plan for this bridge, take note: These are the 10 best documentaries you can see on Disney +.

The world according to Jeff Goldblum

We start with a perfect docuseries for the most curious: The world according to Jeff Goldblum, a documentary divided into twelve chapters and starring the veteran actor from films such as La Mosca, Jurassic Park, Independence Day and, more recently, Thor: Ragnarok.

In this docuseries, Jeff Goldblum investigates the history of some everyday objects that he (and all of us) use in his day to day, but of which nothing is asked. A great documentary series to better understand the world around us, the connection between the everyday and the advancement of humanity, and perfect and to feed the curiosity of young and old.

The Imagineering Story

Have you ever wondered how the place where dreams come true was created? Well, you have the answer in The Imagineering Story, a documentary about the creation and conservation of Disneyland theme parks.

This six-episode documentary tells not just how the idea for each theme park was born, but also how it is possible that they exude magic year after year. And it is thanks to the ‘imagineers’, who make sure that the magic is as real as possible. One of the best Disney + documentaries and, without a doubt, also one of the most essential.

Howard

Continuing with Disney and its history, Howard It is a must have for those who are fans of the most classic movies of the dream factory. And this documentary will tell you the story of the best lyricist of the animation house: Howard Asham, the genius behind many Disney songs that we all know today.

The documentary will show you how he managed to create these masterpieces after a sad life in which he was rejected for being a gay boy. Howard teaches us imagination as the key to accessing a world of fantasy and sensitivity that children are not always allowed to enter.

Waking up sleeping beauty

Here is another very curious documentary from Disney: Awakening Sleeping Beauty, an hour and a half long documentary that talks about the company’s least successful stage, now that it is impossible to conceive Disney without one success after another.

Disney suffered a serious crisis during the 1980s, as the company could not make popular or quality films. Awakening Sleeping Beauty chronicles the hardships of this era and how executives brought Disney back to its old glories, making great movies like The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin or The Lion King.

Chosen to guide

We step out of Disney history a bit to get into something even more adorable: doggies! But not just any dog: puppies that are trained and prepared to become guide dogs and thus help blind people.

Through six half-hour episodes, Chosen to Guide tells the adorable story of a group of six puppies through 20 months of hard training to become guide dogs. You will see their progress, how they behave, how they grow and how they are trained until they graduate.

Apollo: Missions to the Moon

If you like to look beyond, what is beyond Earth? The answer is very extensive, but the closest thing we have beyond is the moon, where human beings have been able to make their mark. And that’s what is told in the documentary Apollo: Missions to the Moon.

The documentary will show you the history of the Apollo space program, the NASA project that managed to put man on the Moon. In its hour and a half of duration, the documentary will tell you the lives of the astronauts and the challenges they overcame to achieve this feat. It is a must-see production if you love space travel.

Year Million

Since we are talking about space, why not go for science fiction? That is the bet of Year Million, a six-part docuseries that bets on documentary and fiction and asks a question: What will the human being be like in the future?

The documentary deals with very varied and attractive topics (such as artificial intelligence or robots). The production has a brutal cast and its theme is interesting. All of this makes Year Million the perfect documentary if you are a science fiction lover.

Free Solo

No, Free Solo It is not a documentary about Han Solo, but something much more exciting: the story of climber Alex Honnold, who sets himself a challenge as shocking as climbing without any protection El Capitan, a vertical wall of 914 meters.

Free Solo will show you Alex’s strong preparation and how he managed to climb El Capitan without dying trying. A production that does not go out of style and that won the Oscar for Best Long Documentary in 2018.

Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy

To avoid leaving you with a bad taste in your mouth because of the little joke from before, here is a documentary that does deal with Star Wars. We talk about Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy, a two and a half hour documentary that shows how the original trilogy of this galactic saga came about.

This documentary shows the first steps of the idea that George Lucas had, his first scripts, the changes he made later and how those first films were recorded that forever revolutionized the film industry.

Becoming: a star is born

To finish with this selection of the best Disney + documentaries, we propose a series of hopeful stories. Becoming: a star is born follows, in its ten chapters, ten famous people from their origins to where they have arrived today.

Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin; NFL star Rob Gronkowski; or the actress Ashley Tisdale are some of the protagonists of this documentary, who return to their hometown and walk the road to success accompanied by the testimonies of friends, teachers or their family, who remember how they were before succeeding.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.