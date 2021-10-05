Ester Exposito meets Alex Speitzer after their breakup | Instagram

The beautiful Spanish actress Ester Expósito and the Mexican actor Alex Speitzer They have met again after their controversial breakup, as they had been one of the most envied couples after many years, however, things apparently do not they finished well.

After several months of being separated and blocking themselves on the various social networks, Alex Speitzer and Ester Exposito they rediscovered at an award ceremony.

As you may recall, the Mexican actor, Alejandro Speitzer, and the successful Spanish artist, Ester Expósito, met in the recordings of the series ‘Someone has to die’ and fell completely in love with each other.

Then, a few months later, Speitzer and Exposito began a romance that became the favorite of the young audience.

However and unfortunately, their courtship did not have the outcome that everyone expected, since last June, it was announced that the actors decided to end their relationship, and although some media pointed out that Ester ran Alex for “kept ”, The Elite actress denied these rumors.

I find it unfortunate the absolutely false and cruel information that has been given in the media about Alejandro and what my relationship with him has been, ”the artist wrote in an Instagram story.

However, a few months later Alex blocked Ester from Instagram, raising suspicions that they might have looked bad.

On the other hand, since they ended their courtship, Ester and Alex had not met in any event, until last weekend when the Platinum Awards were held, in which the Mexican was nominated for “Best male performance in miniseries or cinematographic soap opera ”and Ester for“ Best supporting female performance in a miniseries or cinematographic soap opera ”.

It is if as the former couple met again at the awards together with the production team and other members of the cast, and according to what the cameras captured, Alex and Ester kept their distance at all times.

The entire team posed for a photograph, however Speitzer and Exposito stayed as far away from each other as possible.

A couple of months ago, Carlos Speitzer revealed what is really happening between his brother and Ester Exposito.

“Love is not over, love is there and the relationship does not end … the relationship is there and it is good … he came to Mexico and they feel that this distance is being the consequence of their ending. Well no, he came to do a series… ”, he revealed. Check out the full video!

It is unfortunate what happened between the two celebrities, it seemed that they had very good chemistry, although unfortunately it was not really like that.