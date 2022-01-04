SANTIAGO SAIZ

Madrid

.

Rome

Updated on Tuesday, 4 January 2022 – 18:37

The MSC Grandiosa disembarks 150 passengers in Gnova and Civitavecchia (Italy) after an outbreak of coronavirus on board. One of those affected, on a honeymoon, denounces the lack of medical attention.

Ester, at MSC Grandiosa, before testing positive for coronavirusEMDirecto Latest news on coronavirus

Esther and David’s honeymoon in the Mediterranean will not leave a good memory for them. Neither because of the current wave of coronavirus that has reached her nor because of the treatment that, according to the complaint, they have received from the crew of the MSC Grandiosa, the cruise ship where they celebrated their recent wedding.

“I have tested positive and they have confined us, until now everything is correct; the problem comes when you ask for a PCR to confirm the positive and they do not want to, when there is no follow-up of the infected,” explains this 43-year-old woman by mail electronic from the cabin where he is also, hitherto negative but confined by being a close contact.

Since an antigen test detected the infection on Monday until noon this Tuesday, Ester’s concern has been accentuated. “I find myself with a lot of cough, pressure in the chest, headache, my husband also begins to feel bad.”

A second test, which he had to insist insistently and for which he paid 80 euros, confirmed the first positive. Through Instagram, the couple has shown the protocol with the instructions received, which specify that they must wear an FFP2 mask, maintain a minimum distance of 1.80 meters with people who are not part of their bubble and follow the indications of the crew.

But the problem has arisen precisely when she, already infected, requires those indications. “I’m afraid of complications, I don’t have any kind of follow-up, or medication, or calls to know my status, although we have demanded that they come. I have asked for my temperature to be taken and they have not done so,” explains Ester.

His complaint about the lack of medical attention extends to the service of MSC Grandiosa. “When you call to ask for food or some service, they do not attend you and they pass you from one phone to another. They have had us eight hours without bringing food until I have come out to complain for the umpteenth time.”

The cruise departed from Marseille, in the south of France, on December 28 with 5,000 passengers; Esther and David paid 2,000 euros to embark from January 1 to 8. 150 travelers tested positive after taking a coronavirus test at their stop in Genoa, says ., citing a statement from the shipping company. Another statement provided from Madrid does not provide figures and circumscribes the outbreak to “a limited number of cases among passengers and crew.”

This latest official MSC statement confirms that the infected, “mostly asymptomatic”, were quarantined in their cabins with their close contacts until the cruise captain coordinated with the local health authorities.

In Genoa about 40 positives fell on Monday and this Tuesday they began to disembark in Civitavecchia, in central Italy, the rest of the infected, mostly Italians, who will be taken home by private means or collected by their relatives so that can quarantine.

MSC Grandiosa disembarks passengers infected with coronavirus in Genoa Luca ZennaroEFE

Esther and David, who are part of this group, were going to be transferred to a hotel or residence to serve the quarantine period, although they had not received until noon on Tuesday specific information about where they were going to be housed and for how long. “They want to leave us here, but instead people keep coming in,” she assures her, denounces the poor hygienic conditions and points out that “there were many infected workers.”

Another of the cruise passengers assured that although the figures offered by MSC count 150 positives “in reality there are many more” because inside the ship it is impossible to quarantine, according to ., citing the Italian media Fanpage. That second passenger said that one day after the start of the cruise, ten positives had already been reported and highlighted the lack of measures to prevent contagion.

In the statement provided by MSC from Madrid, the company attributes the detection of the outbreak “to the strict application” of its security protocol. “All passengers and crew on board our ships are fully vaccinated. Travelers are required to be tested before boarding and are regularly monitored on board through additional tests and other measures during their cruise. The crew is regularly tested. every two days, “the company maintains.

After the landing of the positives, the MSC Grandiosa will continue its journey with the rest of the passengers who have not become ill and who are destined for Malta. “The ship continues to operate regularly,” confirms the company. For Esther and David the journey is over. They trust that the shipping company will pay for their return, although the priority right now is their health. “I’m very worried,” she concludes.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more