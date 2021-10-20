Marvel fans should be very excited about the critics’ first reactions to Eternals, the newest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao. According to some tweets from critics, Eternals It is epic and huge, ambitious and very different from what Marvel Studios has given us in the past. However, a topic that has not yet been talked about enough after the premiere, is that of the first LGBTQ couple in the franchise, made up of Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) and her husband (Haaz Sleiman). The couple also have a son, which is even more revolutionary for superhero movies.

In previous years there have been few films where we see representation of LGBTQ characters; the most prominent were Deadpool 2 – 85% and The New Mutants – 62%, where we had the couples of Negasonic (Brianna Hildebrand) and Yukio (Shioli Kutsuna), and Dani (Blu Hunt) and Rahne (Maisie Williams). In the Marvel Cinematic Universe only in the Loki series – 96% both protagonists declared to be bisexual, and in the DC film universe we have not yet had an important LGBTQ character.

Eternals It is a milestone, as it will show a kiss between Phastos and her husband, something that will surely lead to the censorship of the most authoritarian and conservative countries, but Marvel no longer cares about that. During the film’s red carpet, Variety interviewed Haaz sleiman, who had previously stated that Eternals will show “how beautiful” gay families are, and now he went much further, when asked about what it feels like to be a queer actor playing a queer Marvel character, and said that it will save lives:

More than a dream come true, it is lifesaver, I wish I had that when I was a kid, grow up and see this, my God, can you imagine how many lives this is going to save? kids, queer youth, who are either bullied, or committing suicide, they don’t see themselves represented, and now they can see this, it’s kind of amazing, the fact that Ryan is black too, that’s beautiful to me too, we are both people of color, and being a part of this, representing that is so great; Disney and Marvel couldn’t get more global than that, so it will really save lives.

“It’s life-saving,” @haazsleiman says of playing a gay character in Marvel’s #Eternals, sharing his hope for young queer folk to see themselves represented. https://t.co/F6rov2HB1g pic.twitter.com/DMIhKPKzxw – Variety (@Variety) October 19, 2021

The representation is very important, and in Sleiman’s words it is clear to us why. Many say that including LGBTQ characters or characters of color in stories that used to be carried out by heterosexual whites, is to succumb to “politically correct”, but it really is not about that, the representation means that all people can feel identified with what what they see in the media; If an LGBT or colored child only watches movies and series starring heterosexual whites, they will feel excluded from society, on the other hand, if they are seen in stories where it is very normal to see two people of the same sex and color as a couple, they will know that he too is accepted and part of society.

This brief explanation is a very brief summary of the research that has been done in this regard, but it serves to broadly understand the meaning of inclusion. This is not a conspiracy for LGBT people and people of color to rule the world, as some believe, but a simple action that is capable of saving lives. How many queer youths couldn’t find a superhero to hang onto while their straight, white contemporaries had plenty of examples like them? Representation is important and, most importantly, capable of saving lives.

Eternals premieres this November 4, it also features performances by Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kumal Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan and Lauren Ridloff.

