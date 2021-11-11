Chloé Zhao shook the expectations of critics and the foundations of the MCU with Eternals – 58%. While the specialists failed it, the audience found in this installment a good update to the already worn out formula of the superhero. The director tried to delve into much more complex issues and although she cannot completely disengage from certain trends in the franchise, she does provide the hope of seeing more elaborate and mature stories in these adaptations. Although Sersi (Gemma Chan) and Ikaris (Richard Madden) are the characters to follow, Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), Druig (Barry Keoghan), Gilgamesh (Dong-seok Ma) and Thena (Angelina Jolie) attracted the most viewers’ attention. .

Thena’s character is especially interesting and Jolie’s work works very well to elevate her. In the movie, we are told over and over again that Thena is the greatest warrior out there and enjoys hunting Deviants to protect humans. Unfortunately, a rare disease seems to affect her mind and she ends up entering a state that causes her to attack her companions. To avoid having her memory erased and her essence from being lost, Gilgamesh offers to take care of her in a place away from humans. The relationship of deep friendship between the two is one of the aspects that they liked the most about the film and the vulnerability that can be seen in Thena is quite different from what we have seen in other UCM titles.

We eventually find out that Thena’s illness isn’t exactly that, and among many other revelations the character ends up with a lot of potential for the future. We will definitely see more of this team, whether in a sequel or other movies, but the real question is whether we will learn more about their past and past missions. Due to the complexity of each character, many believe that a series can be a good fit to do them justice, and they hope that Thena will be given priority.

What do you think Angelina Jolie of this option? The actress joined Eternals because she knew that Zhao wanted to change the way these stories were adapted, and in the end she was enchanted by her character for what it allowed her to do as an actress, from fight choreography to despair at losing control of her mind. Like everyone, Jolie knows that there are many possibilities and she would be delighted to return to the role, but not necessarily in a solo project.

Angelina Jolie revealed in an interview with CinePop (via ComicBook.com) that he does not want to separate the family that was raised in Eternals to make a tape just about it:

I loved being a part of the family, so I have no desire to separate from the family. But I would be delighted to reinterpret it and explore the problems it has in an even deeper way.

Like the public, the Oscar-winning actress believes that there is a lot of material in those thousands of years that the Eternals spent among humans:

I think it’s fun to think about where they were all those years. We have thousands of years of worthwhile material. We can take it anywhere. I think that’s fun, and I like the idea that we can appear somewhere, maybe in other Marvel movies.

Fans of the film and the character will be happy to hear that Jolie hopes to stick with the character for some time. The producer Nate moore It was recently revealed that Jolie as Thena would originally only be a cameo, but little by little the character grew as the script improved and the interpreter welcomed the proposal.

Angelina Jolie he accepted the job without having read the script because he trusted the director. Being one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood, she did not surprise anyone when she revealed that they had already approached her before to offer her a role in a superhero film, but although she did not say which one, she did clarify that it did not attract her attention at the time. Instead, Eternals It was based on the concept of the family, and the idea stayed with her and she considers that it was more than fulfilled in the final cut. Although the film was not well received by critics, its box office has been quite good so soon we will know what the plans are for these new characters.

