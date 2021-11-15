Some agree that superhero movies have forever ruined the perception of younger generations, yet no one can deny that they are at the top of the film industry, at least in numbers. Eternals – 58%, the recent installment from Marvel Studios, becomes the tenth film to exceed US $ 100 million in the United States, making it clear that the public still wants to observe the adventures of characters with powers above humans . Here we tell you all the details.

Directed by Chloé Zhao, winner of the Best Director award at the most recent Academy Awards, Eternals It is a cosmic journey that introduces us to the longest-lived guardians of humanity. The mission of the Eternals is to protect the inhabitants of Earth, however, a very important secret is hidden at the bottom of their mission. Chloé endorses a superhero story that may not be the best of the MCU but it does work well when introducing such a new and numerous team in the saga.

According to Box Office Mojo, Eternals It is already one of the ten films that in the United States have exceeded US $ 100 million, standing out along with Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95%, no time to die – 83%, Fast and Furious 9 – 65%, and a few others. Marvel Studios once again makes it clear that their films hit theaters to become the queen of the box office for several days and weeks. Up to now, Eternals It has raised $ 721 million worldwide, an absolutely incredible amount considering the current pandemic landscape. The superheroes of Chloé zhao They have done it in a big way.

Success for Eternals It had already been seen coming for weeks. The pre-sale was a complete success and MCU fans raced to theaters to witness the great journey. The film has seen mixed reviews in the press, it even ran into a huge group of irate fans who disagreed with the introduction of a homoparental family and suffered censorship in Asian countries; Despite the above, Eternals He managed to lift the numbers in as many countries as possible and fans are already ready for much more.

Eternals It will stay on the billboard for a few more weeks and it is obvious that the millions will continue to flow. Fans who want to see it from home will have to wait a while for the opportunity; Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings it took over three months to appear on Disney Plus, so we can expect the same fate for Eternals.

The next movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Spider-Man: No Road Home, an adventure long awaited by fans of the character and superheroes in general. Much of their hype stems from rumors and speculation about the return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as Spider-Men, however, neither Sony nor Marvel Studios have openly confirmed all that, so we will have to wait a while until we know. the truth.

The new stage of the MCU began in 2021 and the company is ready to exploit the multiverse and all its splendor. Fans of the series are eager to see the incarnations of their favorite heroes with completely new faces or already known and veteran ones, so let’s keep our fingers crossed that the most desired (and realistic) reveries can make their way to the cameras of Marvel Studios.

