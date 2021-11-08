After a long wait that involved the arrival of a pandemic that nobody expected, Eternals – 58% opened in theaters this weekend and is achieving satisfactory numbers. The new Marvel Studios adventure by Chloé Zhao is positioned as the most watched in recent days, but also as a great winner so far in the health crisis. According to the Box Office Mojo numbers, Eternals It is the second most successful launch of the pandemic, a fact that surely fills the top brass of The Walt Disney Company with pride.

From the first advances, Chloé zhao He showed us something ethereal in his movie with Marvel Studios. Eternals presents us with a team of superheroes made up of famous characters from the comics: Ajak, Ikaris, Sersi, Kingo, Thena, Sprite, Phastos, Druig and Makkari, who face the threat of the Deviants, but also something bigger that is related to its own origins.

Although Eternals suffered the wrath of many netizens who placed negative reviews on pages such as Rotten Tomatoes or Metacritic (long before the premiere), the film has been able to get ahead and now gathers several million important for Marvel Studios, something that not all the releases of 2021 have been able to do in the midst of the health crisis.

Box Office Mojo reveals that Eternals it has raised US $ 71 million at the domestic box office, that is, the United States and Canada; in addition, it achieved US $ 161 million in the global one. These numbers make it the second largest launch of the pandemic, only behind No Time to Die. Marvel Studios did the right thing by investing in advertising for Eternals and now movie theaters are filled to witness the adventures of their new heroes.

But in addition to the Eternals, the film is responsible for presenting Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, a character who had already been announced and who is known as Black Knight, a superhero who will have much to tell in the events of the following years. In the comics, Dane develops as a villain but becomes a member of the Avengers, in addition, he forms a loving bond with Sersi, a member of the Eternals who in the film is played by Gemma Chan (an actress who curiously already played the role of Minn-Erva, Kree warrior, in Captain Marvel – 60%).

The arrival of Kit harington represents a potential profit for Marvel Studios. With his name in the cast, the company has put Jon Snow fans in their pockets, who are already rushing to theaters to see the new mega character of the London interpreter. Eternals has an exceptional cast, loaded with famous Hollywood stars who have seen an increase in the numbers of their social networks right now.

The next Marvel Studios movie is Spider-Man: No Road Home, an installment that could be the greatest Spider-Man in the MCU. The fans are preparing for everything that is coming and we are certain that the theme of the multiverse will be very important in the development of the plot. Peter Parker will join Stephen Strange and ask him to help solve the problem he got into during the final minutes of Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%. Is the world ready for everything Marvel Studios has planned for the third installment? Peter’s life is about to change.

According to the official information, Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in theaters on December 17.

