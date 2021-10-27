We’re just over a week away from Eternals – 75% hitting theaters, and while critics’ reviews are divided on this new installment from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are plenty of reasons to be excited, one of which is that they are the most diverse group of superheroes the franchise has produced to date.

One of the most diverse characters in the film is Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), who in addition to being of African descent, is married to a man and is overweight. The actor stated in a recent interview with Variety that he couldn’t believe when he was hired to play a superhero, that director Chloé Zhao wanted him just the way he is, without losing weight and getting muscular:

I remember the first time they told me, ‘We want you to be a superhero,’ and I said, ‘Great. How much weight do I have to lose? ‘And Chloé said,’ What are you talking about? We love you exactly as you are. ‘ Being a black man, having someone look at you and say, ‘We love you exactly the way you are’, is like nothing I’ve ever felt.

Although in the Marvel Cinematic Universe we already have several black characters in important roles, it is enough to remember Black Panther – 90% and the series Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, these had the muscular body type normally required of a comic book character. The actor continued:

It just prompted me to imagine an 11-year-old who is watching these superhero movies and has never seen anyone like me mirrored. And how would I take these posters and put them in my locker, and I just hope that one day there will be someone representing me, the way I am. And I really think that moment started when I sat down with Chloé. It is unlike any feeling you have ever experienced.

Actor Haaz Sleiman, who plays Phastos’s husband, said in an interview with Variety a week ago that having a homoparental partner could save lives, as many queer children and youth who are bullied or have suicidal thoughts will see each other. reflected in a Marvel movie.

What no one can deny is that Eternals It will mark a before and after for the franchise, and in addition to having a same-sex partner, a kiss will be shown on the screen, which is not so revolutionary for the superhero subgenre, since we had already had same-sex couples kissing in Deadpool 2 – 85% and The New Mutants – 62%, but the difference is that now there is a homoparental family.

Eternals is based on the Jack Kirby comics, originally intended to be a standalone story in the Marvel universe. The series was inspired by the theory of the ancient astronauts, which in our time is the basis of the pseudo-documentary series Ancestral Aliensby History Channel. This hypothesis that has no credibility among the scientific community, says that the gods and other mythological beings of the past could have been aliens who visited the planet.