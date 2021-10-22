Despite what many believe or imagine on social networks, it is not easy to have a dissident sexual orientation from the heterosexual, it is even less so in totalitarian and religious countries such as Russia or China, but since films must raise the most money As possible, and these are two important markets, Hollywood finds it necessary to appeal to them despite its more outspoken position on the rights of the LGBT population. It is for all this that director Chloé Zhao hopes that Marvel will do the right thing and not censor her court of Eternals, which features the first gay couple in the saga.

In an interview with IndieWire, Chloe zhao, director of Eternals, was questioned about the possibility of Marvel cutting scenes from her film with the character of Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), who is gay and has a homoparental marriage with everything and children. He did not elaborate on many details, but said that there have been discussions about whether or not that would happen and he believes the studio shares his belief that it should not happen and the place of these characters should be respected:

I do not know all the details, but I know that there have been discussions and that there was and is a great desire from Marvel and from me, because we have talked about it, not to change the cut of the film. Cross our fingers. The way the Phastos story unfolds in the movie is that of someone who looks at humanity and believes that technology will solve problems. Obviously, he loses faith in us because of the things we’ve done. But then he stops seeing us as a whole and falls in love with a person, has a son, all to regain his perspective on humanity.

In the past, the way Marvel has treated LGBT characters has been criticized, giving them insignificant roles, as in Avengers: Endgame – 95%, or barely suggesting their sexual orientation in scenes like the downfall of the Valkyries in Thor: Ragnarok – 92%. Most recently on Loki – Similar criticisms arose 96% for making the character explicitly bisexual, but without actually showing this dimension. None of this happens with heterosexual characters, as we have seen the family of Hawkeye and Iron Man or the romance between Thor and Jane Foster without major problem or censorship.

This practice, advertising an LGBT character without giving it the fair representation or at least the treatment that is given to heterosexuals to appeal to those viewers is known as “queerbaiting”. And many studios allow them to hang the banner of being politically correct, while profiting in markets where censorship would prevent them from showing their films on these issues due to anti-rights regimes.

In Russia, for example, Eternals received an adult rating due to Phastos, but in China it could be left without a premiere even more when we consider that that country finds the director uncomfortable with her comments about the government. She is originally from there. Just to give an example of how persecuted LGBT people are in that first nation, we recommend the documentary Welcome to Chechnya – 100%, a Russian republic where concentration camps for homosexual women and men have been reported. The film follows the attempt by a group of activists to get one of them out of this dangerous place.

Eternals will also have the first Marvel sex scene, a study that has remained in a familiar tone, but the fact that this has not become as resonant a discussion as the topic of his homoparental family, only proves that it is a question. discrimination based on sexual orientation wanting to censor one, but not the other. Will Phastos be able to receive the full support of Disney? We will find out in the following weeks when the film begins to premiere worldwide on November 4.

