‘Eternals’ is going to be many firsts for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Chloé Zhao’s film will be the first to feature an openly gay character, Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), and it will also be the first film in the franchise to feature a sex scene between two of its leads. The director has spoken on both issues, getting quite wet with the policies of the large studios regarding cut “controversial” scenes to avoid censorship (or directly cancellation of the premiere) in countries with homophobic regulations such as Russia or China, very lucrative markets for Hollywood cinema despite their intolerance.

Regarding the scenes in which we meet the Phastos family, made up of her husband and son, Zhao assures that she and Marvel do not want to modify the montage so that it passes the cut in homophobic territories: “I don’t know all the details but I think that there have already been negotiations and that there is a great desire on the part of Marvel and myself – we have talked about this – not to change the editing of the film. Cross our fingers“he tells IndieWire. The ball is on the roof of Disney, the distributor. In China they have it complicated because Zhao is” persona non grata “and they had already complicated the premiere due to his political statements, but Russia and more countries are still on the air homophobes.

The director wants to point out that the plot of Phastos was already written with him as a gay character when she joined the project and that without those scenes the motivation of Phastos is meaningless: “The way in which the story of Phastos is developed in the movie is that of someone who only sees humanity in general and believes that technology will solve the problem. Obviously, he has lost faith in us because of very hard things that we have done. You have to stop looking at us in general and see a person you fall in love with, and a child, to regain your faith in humanity. It’s like us when we watch the news and we think there is no hope and then we go home, we see our partner and children and we think ‘well, there are actually things worth fighting for’. Putting that family in that specific situation and having that moment that seems authentic and real … the audience has to feel that to make them care. If not, there is no point in putting it on the screen because they will not feel it“.

Why is the sex scene important?

Speaking of feeling, two other ‘Eternals’ characters star in the MCU’s first sex scene. Chloé Zhao explained that this scene was also already written when she signed up, but she thinks it was logical that it came sooner or later: “There were many discussions on how to do it. But I think the desire to do something different is very natural considering where Marvel Studios is now.. I think it’s like when westerns entered the revisionist period of the 70s. I think it’s happening with superhero movies, or at least we are at that limit. These scenes occur naturally. “And it is not gratuitous, but serves to” show two people who love each other, not only emotionally and intellectually but also physically, and have a sex scene that will be seen by many people and that shows love, compassion and tenderness, I think that is a precious thing, “in the words of the filmmaker.

‘Eternals’ hits theaters on November 5th.