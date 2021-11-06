After a year of delay, Eternals – 58% hit theaters, and amid controversy over its low rating from critics, many fans are already weaving theories about the new characters that have been introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Those of you reading this should know that there will be spoilers ahead, so hopefully those are ready now.

On Eternals We know several immortal superheroes who have been among us for thousands of years, but the post-credits scene is even more shocking as it features a very interesting character from the comics, Thanos’ brother Eros, played by singer Harry. Styles. Together with him we saw Pip, the Troll, but what has attracted the most attention is that Eros is really presented as “Thanos’s brother”. Why is this so interesting if it already was in the comics?

In his version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thanos was described as a titan, an extraterrestrial race different from the Eternals, so it did not seem possible that the characters of Eternals were related to him, but director Chloé Zhao thought of a way in which the stories of Eros and Thanos would connect. Although it is not yet explained if they are really “brothers” (in which case Thanos would be an eternal), or if it is a symbolic title for a very close friendship, the filmmaker seems to suggest the second option, as this is what he said in an interview with Deadline:

Harry as Eros was very much a package for me, I introduced the idea of ​​Pip the Troll and Eros to Kevin a while ago, and I love the idea of ​​exploring an Eternal that is beyond Titan and that may have influenced Thanos over the years in the same way that the Eternals influenced us Earthlings.

From his words, we could risk assuming that Eros was an eternal sent by the Celestials to Thanos’ home planet, Titan, and there he somehow influenced what would be the worst enemy of The Avengers. Maybe they became friends and that is why they were called “brothers.” We will have to wait for the answer. The director, for her part, continued explaining that she did not look for an actor to give life to Eros, but that when she saw Harry Styles He realized that he was the one for that character:

And then, it wasn’t like I suggested Eros, and then we went looking for actors. I kept an eye on Harry from Dunkirk, I thought he was very interesting. After meeting him I realized that he is that character, in the same way that I chose the rest of my cast. There is a lot of Eros in him. For me if he says yes and Kevin [Feige, Jefe Creativo de Marvel] says yes, then it’s a ‘come on’. And I’m very happy that they both did.

The end of Eternals left the door open for the sequel or sequels. The Celestial Arishem, the Judge, takes three of the surviving Eternals, while three others travel into outer space searching for more Eternals like themselves. Without a doubt, the Celestials were presented as true cosmic gods, so it will be interesting to see how the Marvel superheroes will face off against this threat that goes far beyond what we had seen.

The sequel is yet to be confirmed, but the director Chloé zhao She has stated in several interviews that she is willing to return to direct a second part. In the unlikely event it was canceled Eternals 2, it is certain that their characters will return in a future Marvel Studios production.

