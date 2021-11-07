Eight years ago, The Man of Steel – 55%, a Superman reboot produced by Christopher Nolan (Memento – 92%, Interstellar – 71%, The Origin – 86%) and directed by Zack Snyder (300 – 60%, Watchmen, The Watchers – 65%, The Army of the Dead – 78%). The film was controversial and many did not agree with the way in which the director interpreted the character, however, there are also many who consider The Man of Steel the best Superman movie. Apparently one of them is Chloé Zhao, winner of the Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture for Nomadland – 100%, and director of Eternals – 58%, the most recent installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

From the first trailers of Eternals DC fans noticed that Ikaris’s character resembled Superman, and Zhao confirmed this in interviews and through a joke in the movie. However, what the director had not revealed is that The Man of Steel from Zack snyder it was one of his inspirations for the film. In an interview with cinema.jeuxactu.com (via Heroic Hollywood), Zhao praised the way Snyder approached the Superman myth:

Of all the modern renditions of Superman, it is Zack Snyder’s Man Of Steel that inspired me the most because he approached this myth in an authentic and very real way. I remember thinking it was Terrence Malick’s Superman when I saw the trailer. This movie made a strong impression on me. But Ikaris is, of course, our own version of Superman.

It is certainly a surprise that such a renowned director praises the work of Zack snyder on The Man of Steel; other members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe would not agree with her, such as Anthony Mackie, who in a chat with Collider in 2015 mocked the interviewer for saying that he had loved it. The Man of Steel. Many other celebrities have criticized the film as well, such as the comic book writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson, or Dean Cain, actor of the series Lois & Clark.

After The Man of Steel Snyder released the most controversial film of his career, Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, which further polarized fans and critics. Later he was in charge of directing Justice League – 41%, but the studio wanted to take a new direction and hired Joss Whedon (Avengers: Age of Ultron – 75%, Much Noise and Few Nuts – 84%, The Avengers – 92%) to take care of reshoots and post-production. The result was regrettable, but Snyder fans launched a campaign to demand that the director’s original cut be released. After more than two years of pushing on social media with the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, Warner responded and in March of this year hit HBO Max.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% also did not receive unanimous approval from the critics, but it was a resounding success and garnered much more positive reviews than the previous two films. Now fans want the saga to continue and use the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. It is not known if that dream will also come true.

As to EternalsThe film finally hit theaters, although it has divided audiences and critics; For the first time in . we have a feature film from the franchise with a failing percentage. Not even less fortunate deliveries like Hulk: The Incredible Man – 67%, Thor: A Dark World – 66% or Iron Man 3 – 79% had so many negative reviews.

Eternals It is loosely inspired by the Jack Kirby comics, and is about an alien species that is sent to Earth to defend humans from deviants, extraterrestrial beings that devour the intelligent life of the planets. The Eternals were the world’s first superhero team, and they must reunite once again to prevent a global catastrophe.

