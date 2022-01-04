Chloé Zhao beat Hollywood at the latest Academy Awards when she took home the Best Director statuette for Nomadland – 100%, achieving what no other filmmaker has ever achieved before. Before time, Zhao He had already recorded Eternals – 58% with Marvel Studios, however, things did not go well among the critics and it received harsh ratings on portals such as Rotten Tomatoes. Chloé remains active on social networks and through a new post on Instagram responds to those bad marks her superhero movie got.

Eternals It premiered in early November last year and presents us with the story of a team of heroes very different from what the Marvel Cinematic Universe has shown us throughout its history. Led by Ajak, the Eternals are sent to Earth to protect humans from the Deviants, a race of monsters that threaten the growing civilization. But several of our protagonists are not aware of a truth that threatens their very existence and that is the great point of interest in the whole argument.

Although Eternals It offers fun action and a handful of interesting characters, some of them with bright undertones that could be exploited further, several of Rotten Tomatoes’ most popular critics agreed that the film did not measure up. Negative reviews came in piles and the page has a rating of 47%, even lower than the one handled in .. In his recent Instagram story, Chloé zhao responds to the bad reviews through a cordial invitation to debate on the podcats Rotten Tomatoes Is Wrong, an episode whose theme focuses on the following question: “The epic of superheroes, Eternals, from Chloé zhaodo they really deserve to be at the bottom of the MCU? “

Do you deserve it? Join the fun discussion, or if you’re not sure, check it out on Disney Plus on January 12 with commentary from the directors and plenty of features.

Without a doubt, Eternals It has become one of Marvel Studios’ most divisive films, but does it really deserve to be considered the worst of the MCU? I mean, there is Thor: Dark World – 66%, the boring second film of the god of thunder that has become the black sheep of the family but still has better ratings than Eternals. The truth is that on Rotten Tomatoes the note given by the general public is much higher than that of the critics, a brand new 74% that is not bad at all. Only time will tell us if the movie of Chloé zhao manages to move up the ladder along with many other superhero movies that were initially poorly received but that the years do them justice.

The next Marvel Studios film is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, an adventure alongside the supreme sorcerer who even promises to be bigger than Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92%, with larger “multiversal” scopes than we’ve already seen and powerful and unpredictable villains. According to IMDb, it opens in theaters on May 6. You can read the synopsis below:

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr. Stephen Strange continues his research on the Time Stone. But an old friend turned enemy seeks to destroy all the wizards on Earth, playing with Strange’s plan and also causing him to unleash unspeakable evil.

