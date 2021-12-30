Eternals – 58% is one of the worst critically received Marvel movies. Although the public did not see a major problem with Chloé Zhao’s film, and hence it is one of the highest grossing of the year, many found its double structure somewhat tired. Now, the director reveals that, originally, the end for the heroes was much darker and that it was because of the response of test audiences to the outcome that it ended up changing.

In an interview with The Playlist, the director Chloe zhao revealed that in the script there was another ending of Eternals different from that seen in cinemas. As you remember, in the end, half of the alien robots go to explore space in search of more beings like them while the other remains on Earth before Arishem, the celestial who created them, arrives for them to decide if will or will not let the planet survive. None of that happened:

In fact, we had another ending that is more bleak. Bleak. I didn’t hate it because I’m used to more melancholic movies, but it didn’t fare well with test audiences. It used to end everyone back on the ship and with their memories erased and just traveling to another planet.

So there you have it. Elsewhere in the conversation, the Oscar-winning filmmaker explained that the ending of the film occurred to her during editing, as has always happened with her other projects. It is well known that Marvel usually keeps all possibilities open weeks before the premiere. For example, Iron Man’s last sentence before dying in Avengers: Endgame – 95% was improvised shortly before launch.

One wonders what other elements of the plot were improvised during post-production. One that has largely been lamented was the ultimate death of Kro, the Deviant who managed to become self-aware. And what did that original ending mean for Eros, the character of Harry Styles, with whom the rest of the team is in the denouement that we saw in theaters.

Despite grossing more than $ 400 million worldwide, Marvel has yet to announce whether there will be a sequel to the film. Although this is expected to be the case, especially now that the franchise has acquired such a cosmic dimension, it is not known in which other films we can expect to see Druig, Thena or Makkari, the only three characters who remain at large after the outcome.

Eternals – 58% will hit Disney Plus in mid-January. For now, the universe of the saga will continue with the supernatural side of the franchise and its most magical characters with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, at the beginning of May. As for television, there is no date yet for any show although Moon Knight, Ms Marvel and She Hulk are expected to arrive in the first half of 2022.

