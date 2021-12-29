In early November, Eternals – 58%, the third Marvel Studios film of 2021 hit theaters. Although the critics never favored the groundbreaking film directed by Chloé Zhao, Eternals has gradually been gaining fans, as his contribution to the MCU is on a monumental scale. Long before its premiere, including filming, speculations about the place that the Eternals would occupy in the MCU and also about the relationship they would have with Thanos, who is technically a member of the Eternals race, were already roaming the Internet.

This film allowed us to learn much more about this star race, and also about its creators, the Celestials, who were mentioned for the first time in Guardians of the Galaxy – 91%. Now with the arrival of EternalsAs the Marvel Cinematic Universe expanded in a colossal way, we came across beings of cosmic proportions whose purpose and method of creating other Celestials seems difficult to assimilate. In addition, with this expansion of characters, Eros / Starfox (Harry Styles), Thanos’s brother, arrived in one of the post-credits scenes, arriving at the ship where some of the Eternals were traveling.

This is when the great doubt arises, how are Starfox and Thanos related to the plot of the Eternals and the Celestials? In a recent interview for Empire, the director and screenwriter of Eternals, Chloe zhao, indicated how these two important MCU characters, Eros and Thanos, fit into the story. The filmmaker began by exposing the plans that were had for Starfox:

I can tell you why! Simply put, with that depressing ending, at some point he was going to be one of the Eternals on that ship. And that didn’t quite work. But I had wanted to bring Eros to the MCU so I kept mentioning him to Kevin [Feige] every chance I got down the hall, because I love the idea of ​​Eros being another Eternal, another Ajak. He is an Eternal, and was assigned to the planet Titan; 10 of them were, as were the 10 Eternals on Earth, assuming Titan is also a host planet at some point. Now if you think about it, what influence could Eros have had on the inhabitants of Titan, in the same way that Ajak influenced the people of Earth? And how has that affected Thanos?

It is clear that Eros will be an important character within the MCU in the future, although it is unknown what his relationship with the Eternals will be like or what will be the next step that this diverse group of superheroes will take to recover their missing members, it is suspected that all this It will be directly related to Eros and Thanos. At the interview, Zhao He continued to share a little more information, this time about the relationship between the two brothers:

If you go to the comics, there is quite a beautiful and heartbreaking influence that Eros has had on Thanos. And how much does Thanos know? I love him as a character. It makes my imagination run wild thinking, ‘Why does Thanos think like this? Why are you worried about overpopulation and the destruction of your planet? ‘ Think about the ’emergence’: Does Eros know? Perhaps if he is a counselor, the way Ajak advised the kings and queens on Earth? That ignites my imagination. For me, the story of Eros’s past is that he defected, and he said, ‘I’m not going to do this anymore.’ So he somehow got that sphere, the one you saw in his hand, and he ran out and turned Pip into the troll. They are like Han Solo and Chewie. Arishem has been looking for him, and he has just been an outlaw from space. That’s the character I had in mind. But I never once said to Kevin, ‘Here’s the character. Let’s find an actor. ‘ For me, it was a package. It has to be Harry. So I told Kevin.

