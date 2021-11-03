There is less and less to the premiere of Eternals – 75% and Marvel Studios, together with their creative team, have dedicated themselves to promoting the film through all possible platforms and media. Chloé Zhao, director of the film, recently spoke with / Film and shared some revelations about the sex scene starring Richard Madden (Ikaris) and Gemma Chan (Sersi), stating that such a moment was essential to complete her vision of the story.

Marvel Studios is doing it big with their latest projects. Although the pandemic is still very present, deliveries like Black Widow – 87% or Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95% have shown that the company has a lot to do and more money to raise. With Eternals they intend to deliver a completely spectacular adventure from the hand of a filmmaker who already shone in the last awards season. Chloé zhao it was clear from the beginning that the bond between Sersi and Ikaris would be fundamental to the development of their story. Here are his statements about the sexual scene that he included in the film:

Well, as you know, in the film making process, from the day they write something on the page until they show it to the audience, people come up with ideas and accidents, good and bad. I think for this specific idea, I was already dealing with it, it was in the script, we planned to shoot it and then once we shot it, we edited it, we showed it to Disney, we showed it to Marvel and they all said, ‘Oh, this is beautiful ‘, and that’s the end of the conversation. So actually, it’s a very simple process.

For Zhao It is clear that the relationship between these two characters spans several levels and that, if it had been eliminated, it would detract from the power of the whole film’s plot. Here are his final statements:

Also, if you’ve seen the movie, you know that the love between these two defines in some way the destiny of humanity, of our planet. So I like to show them that they not only love each other intellectually, emotionally, but also physically. And to show a sexual encounter in a compassionate and loving way, I think it’s a very positive thing.

Eternals promises to be an excellent superhero movie, perfect for introducing a new type of character far more powerful than the average Avengers. This makes us think that bigger threats are coming to Earth and that the strongest will have to come together to face the danger. We hope that Kevin Feige will be able to pose a new conflict as ambitious as the one observed in recent years. Several new faces join the MCU as powerful and long-lived heroes, beings with the wisdom to make important decisions.

Will the films of the new phase be able to make sense of a story as successful as the one presented in the first ones? It is probable. Several important faces of the brand have gone forever, so Marvel Studios needs to put all their effort into the realization of an epic new adventure. The possibilities are in your favor, we just hope that it does not follow exactly the same conventions and is left without betting on other alternatives.

Eternals premieres exclusively in theaters this November 5. Disney concluded that the importance of theaters is vital to the success of its products, so it gives the chains a very special window for the reproduction of their titles. A completely new stage is beginning for the famous Marvel Cinematic Universe. Will the following productions be able to break records?

