Beware SPOILERS!* If you haven’t seen ‘Eternals’, including its two post-credits scenes, read no further!

‘Eternals’, which has left critics of everything but convinced, continues to triumph among the majority of Marvel fans, who absolutely agree on one point: the power of their post-credits scenes.

The film directed by Chloé Zhao for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, concludes to give way to two appetizers of what is to come. The first starring Harry Styles as Eros, Thanos’s brother; and the second one headed by Kit Harington taking a step towards the superheroic incarnation of his character, Black Knight (Black Knight).

In ‘Eternals’, Harington plays Dane Whitman, Sersi’s (Gemma Chan) love interest, who at the end of the film reveals that he is in possession of a weapon that would grant him special powers. Dane is about to share his family secret with Sersi when the film ends, but in the second post-credits scene, viewers begin to answer the question. Opening a family chest, Dane confirms that the Ebon Sword is in his possession.. The weapon, covered with a kind of bandage, appears as a sword of anything but common, which is why the character of Harington does not decide to brandish it without further ado. It is at the moment that Dane approaches carefully, when a voice interrupts you to question if you are ready.

Mystery solved

This voiceover has sparked a heated debate among viewers. Many were betting that Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) was the character who launches the aforementioned warning veiled Dane, but now Zhao herself has disproved this theory revealing who is behind said cameo.

Speaking to Fandom, the director has confirmed that Mahershala Ali is the actor who enters the scene at that moment, Performer signed to play Blade in an upcoming Marvel Studios movie.

Ali opens like this at the UCM, after the House of Ideas announced its incorporation in the San Diego Comic-Con 2019. Harington himself says that he did not know what was happening when such a bombshell was filmed, ensuring that it came out of doubts does nothing. “It’s really great [Chloé] He texted me about it a couple of weeks ago and it blew me away. I had no idea so it’s very exciting for me“. For you and everyone Kit! We’ll see where this piece of twist takes us.