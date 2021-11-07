Eternals – 58% hit theaters this weekend and Marvel fans are already sharing their thoughts on it. Chloé Zhao is tasked with introducing a team of superheroes never before seen in the MCU, and the box office gross is keeping its stride. With so many films of the same genre on the way, there are many who long to see a crossover between the biggest competitors in the industry, Marvel and DC, even Zhao belongs to the group but has some doubts. Through a new interview with Fandango All Access, the Chinese-born filmmaker talks about this interesting collective desire.

According to Box Office Mojo, Eternals It has raised US $ 69 million globally, a sum that is completely incredible to us, but it does stand out among its most recent launches that were affected by the scope of the pandemic. Eternals It is a spectacular adventure full of characters with very special characteristics that we have not seen in the MCU. The most passionate fans of superheroes will be delighted by this presentation by Chloé zhao, who also joins the club of those who want to see a crossover between Marvel and DC, but with some objections:

Of course yes [quiero ver eso]Who doesn’t want to see that crossover? But we shouldn’t always get what we want, maybe it’s not good for us (laughs). Maybe some things should be repressed.

Everyone knows that DC and Marvel are always in competition for the most successful products, especially on the big screen. For years there has been talk about a crossover between characters, however, the outlook is not entirely positive. Each company has its plans and objectives, they continue to advance in the development of their universe and the future years are full of numerous adventures that have nothing to do with the competition. The crossover is not impossible but for the moment it looks far away, we’ll see what the future tells us.

Eternals It features huge Hollywood talents such as Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Kit Harington, who will play very powerful characters long awaited by fans of Marvel Studios. Although the company has been producing superhero stories for more than 13 years, it is obvious that things are not over and it still has many adventures to tell, especially with the multiverse at the door, a concept that will develop the saga to unsuspected limits. Will the new story manage to surpass the Saga of Infinity?

After the launch of Eternals, Marvel Studios will give the public Spider-Man: No Road Home, the new Spider-Man movie that absolutely everyone is waiting for. The rumors around the characters that we will see are completely incredible, promises of well-known faces that will make this adventure the highest grossing of Marvel Studios. Will it make it past the billion dollar barrier? We’ll see if it breaks a few records from the pandemic when it hits theaters on December 17. Something spectacular awaits the fans.

Despite the bad reviews it has had Eternals (even before its official premiere), the public is already evaluating it with more awareness and the ratings are beginning to rise. Here’s the official synopsis:

Marvel Studios’ Eternals presents an incredible new team of Superheroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe – an immortal race of elite heroes who have secretly lived on Earth for years to protect and train civilizations. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them to step out of the shadows to reunite and confront man’s oldest enemy: the Deviants.

