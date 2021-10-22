Among DC Comics superheroes, there is perhaps no one more popular than Batman, but the first character everyone thinks of when it comes to superheroes is Superman. The Man of Steel is considered by many to be the first superhero in history and has millions of fans around the world, and one of them is Chloé Zhao, the director of Eternals, the new Marvel Studios movie.

A recent featurette of Eternals, where each actor explains the powers of his characters while we are shown scenes from the film, he has Phastos’s son saying that Ikaris is Superman, because he flies and shoots rays from the eyes; the eternal one played by Richard Madden replies that he doesn’t wear a cape. That brief moment caused several media to report that Superman exists (as a fictional character) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, that is not a coincidence or an isolated joke, the director Chloé zhao he said in an interview with FOX 5 Washington DC that Eternals pays tribute to the Man of Steel and Batman; In addition to the scene where Ikaris is compared to Superman, Gilgamesh is a fan of Batman and his movies:

Well, I think we’re in the business of telling stories about mythologies and I think that Superman and the great movies that portray Superman on the big screen are modern versions of mythologies, and Ikaris is our version of that. It doesn’t mean that we can’t pay tribute and have a good time with these truly iconic versions that we all love; Superman, Batman, are the two mentioned in the movie. The way it’s referenced, I’d say it’s like the kids read it somewhere, so he thought [Ikaris] It was Superman, or Gilgamesh, who loves Batman movies, and adores Batman.

Although Zhao does not specify which Superman films portray him as modern mythology, many have said that the most recent version by Zack Snyder is a great example of this, as the filmmaker uses references to heroes and gods to highlight the mythological of their stories. With the statements of Chloé zhao, you can better understand why some DC Comics fans said that Ikaris reminded them so much of Henry Cavill’s Superman.

On the other hand, one of the first reactions from critics on social networks said that Eternals looks more like a DC Comics movie, while another was more specific and said it’s about the Marvel version of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%. Ordinary viewers will have to wait until November 4 to see for ourselves.

Eternals is based on the Jack Kirby comics and features an all-star cast of Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kumal Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry and Harry Styles, among others. It was originally scheduled to hit theaters in November 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic caused an entire year delay.

Eternals are immortal beings created by the Celestials, and although they cohabit with humans, they should not interfere in their history other than to defend them from the Deviants, evil beings that were also created by the Celestials, but are their mortal enemies. We do not know how this film will impact the next films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but according to producer Kevin Feige it will have very important consequences in the franchise.

