There are a couple of weeks to go before casual viewers can enjoy Eternals, the third film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to be released in 2020. However, critics have already seen it and think that it is epic and ambitious, and not looks like previous Marvel installments; one person even compared her to Ben-Hur – 88%, and another with Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%. The question that many have (and will have after seeing it) is, what will happen in the sequel? And to begin with, will there be a sequel?

Director Chloé Zhao, winner of the Oscar for Best Picture and Best Director for Nomadland – 100%, he’s been giving interviews and talking about Eternals, so we already have an idea of ​​what’s to come. Speaking to The Playlist, Zhao was questioned about plans for the sequel and this is what she said:

What I loved about making this movie is that it was tied so close to the origin of the MCU that it will have a huge impact on the advancement of the MCU as well. With those two things assured, we can play and do whatever we want and make a strong indie movie and leave it all on the table. I would be back to work with the Marvel team in a second. So we will see.

Eternals is based on the Jack Kirby comics, and features performances by Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kumal Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry and Harry Styles, among others. The script was written by the director together with Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo and Matthew K. Firpo. The music was composed by Ramin Djawadi, responsible for the scores of Iron Man – The Iron Man – 93%, Titans of the Pacific – 71%, Game of Thrones – 59% and Warcraft: The First Meeting of Two Worlds – 28%.

To convince producer Kevin Feige that she was the one for the project, Zhao read him a poem by William blake and showed him an enlarged photograph of grains of sand, as stated in a press conference (via SlashFilm):

Well, it started with me showing Feige a macro shot of sand and reciting a poem by William Blake. So they let me stay in the room, that was very nice. But in that poem, Blake was trying to convey that you can see the infinite beauty and meaning of the cosmos within the smallest things you can find on Earth.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand. Each new project brings something new to the franchise and enriches it, with stories that can range from the most mundane to the cosmic, as is the case with Eternals. The other heroes who first introduced us to the great Marvel universe were the Guardians of the Galaxy – 91%, but despite their excellent reception among critics and fans, they were mortal beings and antiheroes, while the Eternals are immortal creatures and whose history spans thousands of years.

So far in 2020 Marvel Studios has already given us great deliveries, such as the Disney Plus series: WandaVision – 95%, Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, Loki – 96% and What If …? – 84%, as well as two movies, Black Widow – 87% and Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95%. Eternals It will hit theaters in November and a little over a month later we will have Spider-Man: No Road Home, which there are rumors that it will bring back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Next year, although their premieres were delayed, we will also have three films, which will be released in this order: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Additionally, several Disney Plus series will arrive in 2021, dedicated to She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight.