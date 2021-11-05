With the release of Eternals – 58% yesterday, there is much speculation about its future at the box office, as the reviews it has received so far are mostly negative. Directed by Chloé Zhao, Eternals It comes with a different proposal to previous superhero films, covering themes not seen in the genre. The director, a two-time Academy Award winner for the film Nomadland – 100%, talks about the potential return of the Eternals to the big screen.

Despite the poor reviews of the film, it is expected to take off at the box office. Due to the early unfavorable reviews, Eternals It is the subject of hundreds of headlines, causing controversy and clash of opinions among viewers. So far, all movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have a sequel or are in the process of getting one, with the exception of Hulk: The Incredible Man – 67%. All the more reason to believe that despite all the bad things, it wouldn’t be impossible to see the team of immortals return.

In an interview with JoBlo, Zhao was asked about what many others have already asked her, the sequel to Eternals. The director said that she was in charge of making a film and the rest is in the hands of the public; This seems to suggest that the negative reception in the last few days could lead Marvel to opt for someone else to handle a second part, however, she would not turn down a second chance:

I was very excited to make a good movie that didn’t need a sequel. I think now the movie belongs to you, and not to me, and we want to see how this child grows up in this terrifying, wild but beautiful world. We have to watch, listen and learn, then see where it is going. I think maybe I’m wrong about this, but I think that filmmakers, no matter the genre, tend to make the same movie over and over again. There are certain themes, there are certain things that I would keep pushing, I’m very happy to be making movies with five people again.

The intention of Zhao is clear with these words, before continuing with the story of Eternals, you want to observe the performance of the tape, to know how it unfolds in the world, how they react to it. Learn from everything that is considered a mistake, but at the same time not abandon the initial ideology of the film. In addition, she reflects on how invariable filmmakers are today, repeating the same formula to make films, but that within these themes, there are some that she would continue to promote.

Eternals It ranks as the UMC’s worst-rated so far, negative reviews were already on the Internet even before the film’s release, and it is feared that the large amount of disadvantageous advertising will affect its performance in theaters on a large scale. Certainly, it is somewhat unusual and a bit disappointing to know that many people have judged the tape even before they had a chance to see it, surrounding it with prejudices and affecting the success or failure it may have originally had.

The controversy that surrounds Eternals It is vast, news about it has been heard all over the world, it has even been banned or censored in some places. However, the criticism is made by the viewers, you yourself are the owner of your thoughts and you generate your opinion. Before reaching a conclusion about the film, we invite you to watch it, and decide for yourself if it meets your expectations or not.

