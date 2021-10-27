Eternals – 75% is coming to theaters very soon and the Marvel Studios fandom is looking forward to it. After winning the Oscar for Best Director for Nomadland – 100%, Chloé Zhao is about to show the world her project in the largest video game franchise; The filmmaker of Chinese descent is already giving interviews for the press and one of the most recent is with Variety. For the American medium, Zhao shares Kevin Feige’s reaction to learning that Superman was included in the script.

In the official trailer of Eternals We can hear a boy pointing to Ikaris as a figure very similar to Superman, to which he replies that he has no cape. The reference to the Man of Steel drove fans crazy and even became a source of ridicule for Warner, a study that has not wanted to have dealings with the character on the big screen, a situation that has fans dissatisfied. How is it possible that Marvel Studios itself dares to have more contact with Superman than its parent company?

Chloé zhao was one of the minds behind the script of Eternals and it was precisely from her that the idea of ​​including Superman in one of the dialogues arose. For Variety, the director talks about what the president of Marvel Studios said when he learned of the presence of the DC hero in the film: “You write it on the page, you show it to Kevin, if you don’t say anything, that’s all. I don’t think there was a conversation. Not really, except that he said, ‘Oh, that’s great.’ ”It seems that the first impression of Kevin it was of surprise and pleasure; nothing better than to remind the public that now Marvel Studios has its own version of Superman.

Eternals It is a film not of one superhero, but of several, a completely new team in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that will come to work wonders. His powers are incredible and his story has been kept hidden from humans for centuries, so it will be interesting to discover the new dynamics with other characters from the MCU, what will happen when they meet the Avengers for the first time? They will claim you for not having been present during the terrible fight against Thanos and the threat of the Infinity Stones. The Blip could have been avoided if the Eternals had been present, however they had their reasons for staying away. You can read the official synopsis below (via IMDb

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces the Eternals, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years, to emerge from the shadows to rally against humanity’s oldest enemy, the Deviants. .

Another upcoming Marvel Studios movie is Spider-Man: No Road Home, Spider-Man’s third solo adventure in the MCU. The rumors surrounding the movie’s plot are too many and include several big names that everyone is looking forward to seeing. It is said that this new film will have an incredible link with the multiverse, however, neither Marvel Studios, nor Sony, has confirmed the details that everyone is waiting for; we will have to wait until its release at the end of the year to find out.

While Marvel Studios has already delayed all of its 2022 and 2023 movies, Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home they remained intact and that was a great relief to the fans; the first will hit theaters on November 5, the second on December 17; both with exclusive releases in theaters.

