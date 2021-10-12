Eternals is the next big Marvel premiere and one of the most important films for Phase 4 of the MCU. It has long been known that the vision of Chloé Zhao will mark a before and after in the franchise, but it is still not known very well how these characters will be presented and function within the context of the post Avengers: Endgame heroes – 95%. The first trailer showed impeccable visual work and promises us a more diverse and complex story. This does not surprise anyone after the director swept several awards thanks to Nomadland – 100%.

It is not uncommon for Marvel to give opportunity to lesser or less well-known directors who find in the saga the possibility of furthering their careers. This has already happened with James Gunn and Taika Waititi, but Zhao’s case is special. The director does not have many titles in her career, but her vision and perception of the world has always been part of her work and she herself took the initiative to adapt the comics of Eternals, originally created by Jack Kirby. Marvel was at an ideal time to take risks, as their next installments have the difficult task of overcoming the famous confrontation against Thanos that took them almost a decade to put together.

In addition to being a fan of comics, the director has great admiration for great directors and is always on the lookout for new releases that inspire her. For example, a few weeks ago Zhao chatted with director Denis Villeneuve and declared himself his fan. That said, he also explained that he used references and images from Sicario: No Man’s Land – 94% and Blade Runner 2049 – 88% to present the project of Eternals which was eventually approved by the company. But the creator did not limit herself to this director to give life to her adaptation, because among so many films she decided to look for those that would help her balance the science fiction and contemplation aspects of her story.

In a recent interview with Fandango, the director revealed that she looked to different works for inspiration in order to handle the various shades of Eternals:

I would say that I pay tribute to several films and directors who had a great influence on me for this film. It becomes fanfare for me… I try to let them inspire me in different parts of the movie because the film is so diverse, visually speaking.

Zhao added:

He could do different things. Particularly with the Marvel team, our visual effects team, the units for the action scenes, the design teams, we watched movies from [Terrence] Malick, particularly The Tree of Life and The New World. We watched The Revenant many times and Interstellar many times as well. We saw Blade Runner 2049 and a tape called Samsara. We saw that one many times. Obviously 2001: A Space Odyssey was very important too. So these were the tapes that we were repeating and of course there are also many things that I have seen in my life that slipped through.

These references give us a very clear idea of ​​what Zhao intends to achieve with Eternals. Terrence Malick, for example, is a highly contemplative and philosophical director who will always divide audiences. The Tree of Life – 84% is one of those tapes that few manage to commit enough to understand. On the other hand, the mention of Revenant: The Revenant – 82% is interesting, and it is very possible that from here it took a lot for the photograph of its adaptation. Interstellar – 71%, directed by Christopher Nolan, is a film that for many is already a classic, largely because of the music and the visual and technological construction that was essential to tell this story. Secondly, Samsara it is a non-narrative film that is perceived almost as a documentary about the relationship between man and eternity itself.

But above all these is the legacy of Stanley Kubrick and his 2001: A Space Odyssey – 96%. This film is key for anyone who wants to dedicate themselves to cinema, especially if they intend to touch the science fiction genre from an existentialist perspective. The work of this director continues to be a reference for many creators, including some who Chloé zhao put on your inspirations list. With all this it is clear that Eternals It is very ambitious, and now that expectations are rising, the goal is expected to be achieved to show that Marvel is willing to renew and mature in its next stage.

