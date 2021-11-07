Eternals – 58% are in quicksand right now as box office screenings are constantly changing in recent days, including those in which the new Marvel Studios movie is already available in theaters in various countries. The comic book adaptation, starring Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie, made its long-awaited debut in North America and in most major film markets on Friday, November 5 amid divided comments from critics. and the public, in addition to one of the worst ratings received for a movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

During the weekend, the Eternals are expected to dominate the world box office lists, but their projections are changing as much as the opinion of people who have gone to theaters to see the tape whose release was modified to be exclusive in theaters. Media such as Deadline pointed out at the time that the calculations suggested that the film directed by Chloé Zhao was going to raise between US $ 75 million and US $ 80 million in the United States and Canada, and another US $ 55 million abroad. There is still time to finish its first opening weekend, but new screenings assure that due to how the situation is, it could raise less than expected (via Comic Book).

The film, which focuses on a powerful race that gives the film its name, is being hailed as a major milestone for a number of reasons. Its inclusion stands out: its legion of costumed heroes includes Marvel’s first openly gay character and its first deaf protagonist. It also marks the director’s follow-up Chloé zhao after winning the Oscar for Nomadland – 100%, following the Marvel Studios custom of being behind independent film directors to hire them as directors of their blockbusters. Additionally, it is being celebrated for its visuals, which are more organic in certain respects, and which apparently also has some of the best CGI work when it comes down to it.

Internationally, Eternals It is present in 39 markets according to Variety data, which could assure it a decent box office in times of COVID-19. We will have to wait to find out if the fact that this premiere only reached theaters can lead to a film with which the public does not feel a kind of family connection as occurs with other titles starring more popular characters. But in the United States we already know that he is not doing so badly, for now, when it was reported that in his pre-premiere functions he raised US $ 9.5 million, a figure that is higher than the US $ 8.8 million that Shang-Chi and the legend made. of the ten rings – 95%.

At the end of this summer, Shang-Chi opened with a stunning $ 94.7 million gross in the United States over a four-day long weekend including the $ 75.4 million it made during the first three days. Venom: Carnage Freed – 45% set a new three-day benchmark in late September when it broke through the theaters for a not inconsiderable $ 90 million. Eternals it could not exceed US $ 60 million according to the new projections.

Luck might not be on the side of Eternals This time despite having Zhao in the direction, a cast literally packed with movie and television stars and an exclusive theatrical release after the company saw the success of the introduction of Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. by not going through its own streaming platform. On the other hand we must remember that Duna – 75% is still in theaters, grabbing several million dollars and excellent comments from critics and the public who already want to see the second part of the adaptation.

Eternals It is anchored to the continuity of the MCU and that could be seen from its first advances, in addition to finally presenting the Celestials as the fans of the House of Ideas dreamed of seeing it, but none of this seems to help in its arrival in theaters. Only time will tell whether or not it was a good premiere for the franchise that has already started the engines for its new phase of films and series.

