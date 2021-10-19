Eternals has become one of the most anticipated films of the year and fans are very aware of any news that appears on the networks. Special screenings for the press have already taken place and in the last few hours we have seen the emergence of initial reactions. Now MCU fans can read what journalists are saying about the new Marvel Studios film, has it passed the first stage? Read on to find out what’s at the bottom.

Directed by Chloé Zhao, Eternals will introduce us to a team of superheroes never before seen in the MCU, warriors of enormous powers whose abilities are far above the best known Avengers. The film arrives with a significant delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, however, it is about to make its debut on the billboard to surely devastate all countries. If there is one thing that continues to bring incredible benefits to Hollywood is superhero cinema, Marvel Studios is still at the top of the business.

Although Eternals It will appear in theaters until November 5, journalists from the most important media in the United States have already had the opportunity to see it and have poured their thoughts in extensive tweets that tell us about a film very different from the rest of Marvel films. It seems that Chloé zhao made the decision to put aside the old MCU formula a bit and approached the style of productions like Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, including Ben-Hur – 88%. Will this move work to maintain the loyalty of Marvel fans? It seems so.

For more than 12 years, the Cinematic Universe has been in charge of producing ambitious superhero films, however, their enormous flaw is that most of them feel the same, like a worn copy of the previous one. Eternals seems to make a difference in this context, betting on a different vision and completely new characters. In addition, the film has been touted as the most diverse in the entire MCU, both in terms of cast and staff, so it will be interesting to see how it performs at the box office in and outside the United States.

Here are the critics’ first reactions to Eternals.

Marvel’s Eternals is spectacularly bizarre and rich in a new MCU mythology that makes it feel separate from everything else. Honestly, it’s refreshing. There is a bittersweet sweetness to the film that you feel in her sunset shots – a definite touch from Chloé Zhao. It is moving and thoughtful.

Eternals was not what I expected at all, but in the best way! It was where no MCU movie had gone before. The best way I could describe it is an epic fantasy a la Ben-Hur.

Eternals, wow! A lot to say. If the Marvel movies are a Venn diagram, variations within that overlap, this movie is off the charts. Without a doubt, the most different of his films.

Eternals is amazing! Chloé Zhao and company present an evocative, emotional and extraordinarily epic superhero film. The ensemble has great chemistry and everyone gets great movie moments to show their prowess. The naturalism of Ben Davis’ cinematography highlights the humanity of the characters.

Aside from some dazzling moments and a wonderfully diverse cast, Eternals disappointed me. The story is a convoluted expository mess, as it jumps through time and multiple continents with an uneven tone. Ramin Djawadi’s soundtrack soars, but Chloé Zhao’s distinctive style is woefully absent.

Eternals is a great movie. It’s shot for massive reach, looking visually different (and more intimate) than anything else from Marvel. It has laughs, big surprises and a heart to accompany the gigantic and crowded story that it unpacks. Chloé Zhao has a really unique visual stamp.

I just got out of the #EternalsWorldPremiere! Can’t decide if it’s my favorite MCU movie this 2021. Great action and visuals, expected and unexpected twists, another solid installment from Marvel Studios. Look at it!

