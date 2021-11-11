Eternals – 58% remains a solid box office success but its effects are more profound than simply raising millions of dollars for Marvel Studios. According to a new report from The Independent, the new superhero movie that is sweeping the billboard has not only achieved good numbers, it is also increasing public interest in sign language, all thanks to Makkari, a character played by Lauren Ridloff that quickly gained the affection of the public.

Chloé Zhao, winner of the Oscar for Best Director in 2021, joins forces with the superhero giant to bring us Eternals, a film that introduces us to a completely new team of vigilantes, at least on the big screen. For thousands of years they remained on Earth fighting the Deviants and protecting the human race, however, a more interesting and bleak mystery lurks in the background, something that will make the protagonists fight for an unexpected goal.

One of the new superheroines is Makkari, made into a movie by Ridloff, deaf actress of American origin who enchanted the public with her personality and her incredible powers to travel the world in a few seconds. Interest in Makkari is reflected in a research carried out by Preply, an application used for language learning, in which it is revealed that the search for “learn sign language for beginners” has increased by 250% during the last 12 months . This is due to the intense advertising campaign generated by Marvel Studios in which Makkari serves as a relevant character. The public has wanted to connect with her.

As if the above weren’t enough, Lauren Ridloff She has become 550% popular in Internet searches as Marvel Studios’ first deaf superhero, and she makes it clear that her presence has had a positive influence on consumers. Although the company has not confirmed a sequel for the characters, the post-credits scene reads “The Eternals will return”, so we can be sure that we will see them in the future, including Makkari. The company better not waste such powerful characters.

The superheroes of Eternals They are a sample of the diversity and inclusion that Marvel Studios has worked so hard for in recent years. The characters come with representation for Latinos, African Americans, Asians, Indians and LGBT, without forgetting that the leaders are women. Although the film suffered a barrage of negative ratings on platforms with Rotten Tomatoes (largely due to the addition of a homoparental family and a kiss between two men), Eternals has been able to get ahead and is getting better reviews as the days go by. In addition, it has raised US $ 165 million globally, making it a hit for the study in the midst of the pandemic.

How long will it be until we see the Eternals again? Maybe a long period. Meanwhile, Marvel Studios fans have enough excitement and content with Spider-Man: No Road Home, a film that will hit theaters on December 17 and is driving social networks crazy with its rumors and great possibilities. Just a couple of days ago, a couple of trigger images were leaked that put on the table everything that fans have been dreaming of for years. Marvel Studios and Sony have likely cut off a few heads along the way, however, the leaks were an unavoidable thing when you consider that their official trailer has revealed practically nothing. Impatience forces some to do unexpected things.

