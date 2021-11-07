Just a couple of days ago Eternals – 58% finally made it to the big screen after delays due to the pandemic. With an exclusive theatrical release for 45 days, the long-awaited movie by many comic book fans has already generated a lot of conversation. First, and perhaps the most surprising being part of such a successful franchise, is the significant decline in its critical ratings, and it continues to decline.

Some of the topics that have been talked about the most, even before the premiere, is the inclusion of deaf characters and a homosexual couple among the superheroes, but the focus has remained on the much-mentioned sex scene between the protagonists that he did that they will change the classification in some countries. To tell the truth, the scene is not very revealing and it is not graphic either, only Richard Madden’s back and Gemma Chan’s abdomen are visible on the sand.

There are those who consider that taking this as a sexual scene only shows how prudish the audience is becoming, but if we look from another perspective, it is the first time that “more” has been shown within a film belonging to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Come on, in Cinderella – 83% were concerned about the prince’s crotch marking and did everything they could to keep it from showing. So it’s understandable what this scene means to the company.

Taking into account this background, it would seem that Disney would have been reluctant to the idea proposed by Chloé Zhao. Of course, she found the ideal and careful way to put her plan on the table justifying every detail, and according to her own words (via The Hollywood Reporter), the studio was always accessible.

I knew that to tell a mature love story, […] Spanning thousands of years, without making any kind of intimate scene seemed unnatural. And they were all on the same page. Once we filmed it and edited it together, we showed some people to see their reactions. And everyone, Disney too, said: ‘That’s a beautiful show of love’, [con respecto a] the way our actors played it together and the way it fit the mood and setting of the film. So everyone was saying, ‘Let’s do it!’ If anything, I was the one who said, ‘Okay? We can do this?’ But everyone supported that.

It is true that throughout the more than ten years of existence of this cinematographic universe there have been kisses, sexual references and some physical encounters – especially if we remember Iron Man – The Iron Man – 93% – but they were never so revealing. With the character of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) starting out as “All Mine” before settling down with Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), he handled his sex life more like something funny, not forgetting that he appears in clothes all the time. weather.

On the other hand, there is WandaVision – 95%, where for the first time we see the characters of Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as a married couple and, in the second episode, the most that is shown is the two of them in a bed covering themselves from head to toe with your sheets. With EternalsIt seems that the company is trying to touch these issues in a more mature way but without losing the familiar touch.