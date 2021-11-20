The recent installment of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues steadily at the global box office. Eternals – 58% has surpassed US $ 300 million worldwide as audiences continue to flock to screenings of this film that is exclusively in theaters after the studio changed its mind on the release of some of its upcoming titles in streaming. To reach this mark, the millions it recently made in North America and other overseas markets were included.

According to Forbes, the level of collection of Eternals it means you’re doing better abroad compared to your slightly more modest earnings at home. Currently, according to figures from Box Office Mojo, the film has made US $ 124.9 million domestically and US $ 176.4 million abroad, for a total of US $ 301 million.

Regardless of whether it will make money from the gross proceeds from its run in theaters, it may be the first MCU movie to be rescued by the overseas box office. It is also a possible preview of how the new MCU franchises may work in the future, especially since Eternals is a wild card within the films that Marvel Studios has released. As it is not a well-known property, such as a sequel to a successful project, or a group of characters that enjoy popularity at the level of Spider-Man or Captain America, this reaction from the public was not expected.

Eternals tells the story of a group of ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years and, following the events seen in Avengers: Endgame – 95%, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to rally against humanity’s oldest enemy, the Deviants. The Chloé Zhao-directed film is closely tied to the franchise’s narrative, but it was always a risky gamble by introducing new and very different characters.

Although the reception by critics and the public has been divided since its premiere, many agree that the visuals of this film is one of the best in the entire franchise. But something that stands out mainly is that it marks a balance between a cast full of names that have weight in Hollywood (Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden) and that at the same time is one that presents the greatest diversity within a Marvel project Studios.

Comic Book collected a recent statement from Victoria Alonso to Variety, in which the issue of diversity is addressed and refers to the fact that the public’s response has been better than that of the critics, and that can be seen in its collection at the box office.

We have tried to shake it up and sometimes the critics are not with us. It’s okay. That’s fine. We thank you for being a reviewer. We thank you for writing about us. And the fans will decide … Diversity and inclusion is not a political game for us. It is 100 percent a responsibility because you cannot have the global success that we have given The Walt Disney Company without the support of people from all over the world of all types of human beings out there.

It hasn’t been a month since Eternals hit the big screen, so there are still a few days to enjoy the movie in theaters. It is highly likely that this title would have grossed more than $ 300 million in other circumstances, but the pandemic is still affecting the performance of film releases. Fortunately, the company’s decision to make Eternals Arriving exclusively in theaters and not in a hybrid debut with Disney Plus, or only on its streaming platform, will make the studio see that there is interest in more films like this.

