Eternals – 75% is about to be released in commercial theaters and although for now it is the lowest-rated film in the MCU, audiences are more than willing to give the vision of Chloé Zhao, winner of the Oscar for Nomadland, a chance – 100%. Although the film managed to keep the leaks at bay throughout these months, in recent weeks some spoilers have been released about the post-credits scenes that involve, specifically Harry Styles as a new superhero who could become relevant. in the next phase of Marvel.

Eternals tells the story of a group of heroes who live among humans to protect them from the Deviants. Starring Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie and Kumail Nanjiani, the project is expected to put a twist on this exploited genre. The first reviews were very positive, but after a while they began to criticize the film for supposedly being boring, tedious, without many moments of action, and for having forced inclusion. It is the first Marvel title that is rotten by specialized critics, but the audience has yet to give their opinion.

In fact, some believe that the annoyance of criticism in general is a good sign, since Eternals He was definitely looking to alter the established, and it is very clear that Marvel is aware that their films cannot continue to be repeated. In addition, regardless of any attack it receives, the tape is indispensable for the next Phase of the MCU. A few days ago it was even said that Eternals It is not necessarily intended to start a franchise, as its mission was to introduce these particular characters. Public reception and box office earnings may change this decision.

While defining the future of Eternals, fans of these comics have good reason to get excited about the arrival of certain characters. After months of speculation and various rumors, it was recently confirmed that Harry Styles appears on the tape in one of the post-credits scenes. The singer and also actor from Dunkirk – 92% plays Eros, also known as Starfox, Thanos’s brother and one of his great opponents. In addition to being a renowned scientist, the hero has the ability to alter people’s moods, thus being able to manipulate their actions.

Although this appearance could serve only as a curious reference to the comics, it seems that Styles came to the MCU to stay. According to Giant Freakin Robot, the actor signed a contract with the company to bring the character to life in at least 5 more movies. In addition, it seems that he has had important talks with Kevin Feige about the future of the character, which could include a solo film. Although the character of Thanos (Josh Brolin) was already defeated definitively in Avengers: Endgame – 95%, their legacy persists and it will be normal to continue finding references to their past and origin in future films.

Fans of Harry Styles They are truly excited for their participation and quickly flooded the networks to celebrate their arrival at the MCU.

They understand that it started with “I work in a bakery” and now “i’m eros” THIS SKINNY ENTER THE MARVEL UNIVERSES I NEED BIGGER CAPITAL LETTERS pic.twitter.com/Ofeh1KTMYf – beer lvs Lay, Vale & Adri (@fernetwos) November 3, 2021

Although he has yet to shake off the weight of bad reviews, Eternals could do better at the box office than Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – 95%, especially as it paves the way for Spider-Man: No Road Home, which will be the last Marvel title of the year. In the same way, it will be necessary to take note of the risk that the company took to make this film a reality. In addition to racial and LGBTQ inclusion, Eternals it also features the MCU’s first sex scene, and theoretically has an excellent reason for doing so. In many ways, this film will show whether or not audiences are ready for a new phase of Marvel.

