‘Eternals’ hits theaters on November 5 and the specialized press has already been able to see the new Marvel Studios film directed by Chloé Zhao (‘Nomadland’). ‘Eternals’ introduces us to a group of immortal beings created by the Celestials who were sent to Earth to protect humanity from the Deviants. These heroes have been living alongside people for thousands of years, but they have not been able to intervene in any way in their history, so no one knows of their existence. The film stars the likes of Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie.

The reviews are officially embargoed until after its screening on October 24 at the Rome Film Festival, But what has begun to arrive are the reactions of journalists on social networks, all without spoilers. Among the Tweets we find comparisons as curious as the one made by Scott Menzel, founder of We Live Entertainment, who says that it is “the Marvel version of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League.’ A film that is built on a cast of unknown characters with great success “. Brandon Davis of Comicbook.com thinks it is “visually unlike anything else from Marvel, with laughs, big surprises and a lot of heart to go along with a gigantic and crowded story”, while Aaron Couch of The Hollywood Reporter directly considers it ” out of the ordinary and without a doubt the most different of the Marvel movies. “

Marvel’s #Eternals is spectacularly weird & rich w / a new MCU mythology that makes it feel separate from everything else. It’s honestly refreshing. There’s a bittersweetness to the film that you feel in its sunset shots – a definite Chloé Zhao touch. It is soulful & thoughtful pic.twitter.com/pIAFAyhJ4D ? Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) October 19, 2021

“‘Eternals’ is spectacularly bizarre and enriching with a new mythology from the Marvel Cinematic Universe that makes it seem like it’s separate from everything else. Honestly, it’s refreshing. There’s a bittersweet sweetness to the film that you notice in its sunset shots, definitely Chloé Zhao’s touch. It’s moving and very thoughtful. “

#Eternals is surprising, epic, beautiful yet dense. It takes some big swings, sometimes feels like a DC film (not a criticism), other times feels like no other superhero movie ever. I wish I had a glowing quick reaction to offer you but I’m left with more complex thoughts. ? Peter Sciretta (@PeterSciretta) October 19, 2021

“‘Eternals’ is amazing, epic, beautiful but dense. It makes big changes, sometimes it looks like a DC movie (not a review), other times It doesn’t look like any other superhero movie. I wish I had a quick and brilliant reaction to offer you, but I stick with the more complex ideas. “

Holy crap – Eternals is a freaking MASTERPIECE !!! Packed with adrenaline right from the start, but also filled with lots of heart & humor! So many MCU firsts !! Your mind will be BLOWN! Nods to comics but a totally unique story. Those end credits are GAME CHANGERS !! #Eternals pic.twitter.com/jKiMJukn4S ? Tessa Smith – Mama’s Geeky (@MamasGeeky) October 19, 2021

“Fuck! ‘Eternals’ is a fucking MASTERPIECE !!! It’s full of adrenaline from the start, but also full of heart and humor! So many new to MCU !! You’re going to freak out! Keep going! the comics, but it’s a totally unique story. Those end credits are a definite change! “

Haven’t felt this giddy after a movie since The Avengers. Goosebumps. Incredible action, both planetary & interstellar and looks GORGEOUS. Most importantly, it feels like a live action anime! Can’t wait to talk about Makkari & Kingo! ? Those end credits?! #Eternals pic.twitter.com/htspR64EZM ? Jonas @ FilmNightCrew (@HowieBlingAEW) October 19, 2021

“I hadn’t felt so spellbound after a movie since ‘The Avengers.’ Goosebumps. Incredible action, both planetary and interstellar and it’s GORGEOUS. Most importantly, it looks like a live action anime! Can’t wait to talk about Makkari and Kingo! Those end credits! “

Not everything can be fulfilled

In general it seems that Marvel Studios has succeeded in introducing a new team of superheroes and that Zhao has managed to leave at least part of his personal stamp on the franchise. In general, in addition to its visual aspect, the cast stands out and thank goodness, because there are many. Anyway, unanimity does not exist and although we have seen many messages that call it a masterpiece, the most different thing that Marvel has done in its history and a fascinating experience, for some it is just another superhero movie and not everyone sees it. director between explosions and fights:

#Eternals flirts with being “just a superhero movie” but (barely) gets by on scale, a few affable actors and some eventual intruder. At its best, it almost plays like Marvel playing in the DCEU sandbox but coasting on comparatively generic superhero archetypes. pic.twitter.com/Im83hV6sm0 ? Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) October 19, 2021

“‘Eternals flirts with being’ just a superhero movie ‘but (barely) comes close, some personable actors, and some eventual intrigue. At best, it’s like Marvel playing in the DCEU sandbox but with archetypes of comparatively generic superheroes. “

Aside from a few dazzling moments & a wonderfully diverse cast, ETERNALS disappointed me. The story is an expository convoluted mess as it jumps through time & multiple continents with an uneven tone. Ramin Djawadi’s score soars but Chloé Zhao’s distinctive style is sadly absent. pic.twitter.com/OXcTw2OYJr ? Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) October 19, 2021

“Aside from some dazzling moments and a wonderfully diverse cast, ‘Eternals’ disappointed me. The story is a convoluted expository mess as it jumps through time and across multiple continents with uneven tone. Ramin Djawadi’s OST is outstanding, but Chloé Zhao’s distinctive style is woefully absent. “