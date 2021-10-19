Eternals just had its premiere and huge spoilers have already leaked from the post-credits scenes, which has fans going crazy on social media. The detail is that the participation of Harry Styles, ex-member of the musical band One Direction, and whom many will remember for his role in Dunkirk has been confirmed – 92% by Christopher Nolan.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

If you’re ready to read spoilers, we’ll tell you about them. According to various media, Styles He plays Eros, who in the comics is the youngest of A’Lars and Sui-San’s children, and the brother of Thanos, a villain whom he later faces as an ally of The Avengers. On Twitter there are numerous reactions to the news, especially highlighting the fact that someone like Styles He could be the brother of Thanos, when they are practically opposite, but what they do not know is that in the comics it was already like that.

On the other hand, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe the Crazy Titans were given a different origin than the comics. In the Marvel Studios franchise Thanos comes from a planet called Titan, and is from a race called Titans, which self-destructively due to overpopulation. It has not been confirmed so far that the version of the villain we saw in Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95% have something to do with the Eternals in the new movie.

Nor can we deny that there is some relationship between Eternals and Thanos, but we will have to wait to know for sure. What is known about Eros, in addition to what was mentioned before, is that he was a womanizer and charismatic. This could change in the film adaptation to suit progressive times, where a womanizing man is no longer frowned upon.

We invite you to read: Eternals: Critics’ First Reactions Compare It To The Snyder Cut And Ben-Hur

Eternals is directed by Chloé Zhao, winner of the Oscar for Best Picture and Best Director for Nomadland – 100%. In the cast we have Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kumal Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan and Lauren Ridloff, among others. Its premiere is scheduled for November 4, and last night it had its premiere. Critics first reactions say it’s epic and some compared it to Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% and with Ben-Hur – 88%, while others said it doesn’t look like a Marvel movie.

Eternals It is based on the Jack Kirby comics, although according to the filmmaker’s statements, it is influenced by manga and films such as Revenant: The Revenant – 82%, by Alejandro González Iñárritu, Interstellar – 71%, by Christopher Nolan, and The Tree of Life – 84% by Terrence Malick. Without a doubt it seems that it is a very special and different film, but we will have to wait a couple of weeks to see it with our own eyes.

2020 has been a great year for Marvel fans, starting with Disney Plus series like WandaVision – 95%, Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, Loki – 96% and What If …? – 84%, and the two feature films released so far: Black Widow – 87% and Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95%. In addition to EternalsWe have pending the arrival of Spider-Man: No Road Home, which according to rumors, will bring back the actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to reprise their roles as Spider-Man, thanks to the multiverse.

The next year Marvel had several premieres scheduled: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but they were delayed. However, with the Disney Plus series also arriving in 2021, fans will have plenty of material to talk about and weave crazy new theories.

Here are some of the funniest reactions that have appeared about Harry Styles as Thanos brother in Eternals:

📲 | Harry Styles is trending on #Eternals due to the growing rumors that he will appear in the film as Eros, Thanos’ brother. According to some viewers who saw the premiere, Harry appears in the post-credit scene. pic.twitter.com/NyQ8WMO0iS – Harry and Louis Spain (@HyLSpain) October 19, 2021

It is finished, it is revealed that

love show harry will be the

on tour brother of

thanos pic.twitter.com/xcmNxrUAx6 – karen 🎃 (@speaknow_louis) October 19, 2021

CAN YOU LEAVE HER ALONE ??? DON’T YOU KNOW THAT HARRY STYLES WILL BE IN MARVEL AS THANOS’S BROTHER pic.twitter.com/gu1xeccRrc – tami lvs alu & sof || LOT🐇🌭 (@ tamixshe24) October 19, 2021

POSSIBLE SPOILERS #ETERNALS Various sources who saw the dozens of post credits asugran to see seen Star-Fox who in the comics is thanos’s brother and his appearance has been rumored for a long time, they also say that he would be played by harry styles pic.twitter.com/E9Cx4k3wjC – Habib #Eternals (@MarvelEspanol) October 19, 2021

It looks like Harry Styles will definitely be scoring a cameo as Thanos’s brother Eros in Eternals. pic.twitter.com/9lioZXlKYE – Marvel Agent (@AgentedeMarvel_) October 19, 2021

They confirm that harry styles joins the MCU as Eros (THANOS’s brother) and I only think about … # ProudOfHarry pic.twitter.com/XErkude39X – Richard Pabón (@ RichardPabn1) October 19, 2021

what better to do with thanos’s brother than Harry pic.twitter.com/LL28gOSRYV – Nat ☀︎ lvv 🇦🇷🇦🇷 (@signofthebravex) October 19, 2021

Thanos / His brother 😐 pic.twitter.com/VJgcsKCce3 – Max Lord (@doctor_blue_box) October 19, 2021

Harry Styles is apparently going to appear as a cameo in #Eternals as Eros “Starfox” who is the brother of the Mad Titan Thanos. Quite weird that they want to introduce this character now but it might make a lot of sense if they develop #Thena well pic.twitter.com/7bDyrygtq0 – Jorge (@ Jorge_Santos17) October 19, 2021

You may also be interested in: Eternals surpasses Shang-Chi and Black Widow in ticket presale