At the premiere of Eternals – 58% at the beginning of November, we met many new faces who joined the MCU, including that of the famous English-born singer and actor, Harry Styles, who made his debut in the world of cinema with the film Dunkirk – 92% and now he returns to acting with a key role for the future of the Eternals. We saw him in the first post-credits scene of the film, appearing before the Eternals as Eros (Starfox), along with Pip the troll, to later inform them that their friends were in big trouble, but that he knew how to find them. This first appearance of Harry, was his introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, recently in an interview with Daze, the star talks about what it means to him to be part of the Marvel Studios family.

Do not miss: Billy Porter apologizes to Harry Styles for criticizing his queer appropriation in Vogue magazine

One month before the arrival of Eternals to cinemas around the world, a Variety reporter who attended the premiere of the film on October 18 in Hollywood, confirmed the rumors about the participation of Harry in the Marvel film. It is easy to imagine how far reaching the character of Styles will have in the future, as his presence is one that cannot be overlooked in the superhero franchise. In the interview for Daze, Harry He spoke for the first time on the subject and shared his experience about what this first collaboration meant to him. The interpreter said the following:

I only appear right at the end, but who didn’t grow up wanting to be a superhero, you know? It was a great experience and I am very grateful to have been able to work with Chloé.

Although his on-screen moment was short, he did not disappoint fans, as he pushed through the critics with his powerful presence and charisma. It is expected that Harry continue your collaboration with Marvel for a few years, as Starfox intends to be an important piece for the development of the MCU, contemplating his relationship with the Eternals and especially with his brother, the villain of Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95%, Thanos.

Don’t leave without reading: Eternals: Chloé Zhao explains Harry Styles’ character’s relationship with Thanos

The followers of Harry Styles They were the ones who were most happy for the singer’s arrival at Marvel, since they had previously been excited about another possible appearance of the celebrity on the big screen, such as Prince Eric in the live action of The little MermaidYet in the end Styles He turned down the role and left several of his fans heartbroken.

Until today we had only seen Eros on the screen those who were able to enjoy Eternals in theaters, but today this new poster of the character was released, and social networks went crazy, making the words “Eros” and “Thanos” a trend:

Official poster of #Eros, the prince of Titan, brother of Thanos and one of the new #Marvel characters that we saw in #Eternals. Portrayed by #HarryStyles. 😏 pic.twitter.com/mAsh9a1hBs – @TomatazosCom (@TomatazosCom) November 18, 2021

If you are an admirer of Harry and you want to continue seeing him in front of the cameras, there is nothing to worry about, because in addition to his sure collaboration in future films of the MCU, we will soon see him in the new psychological thriller directed by Olivia Wilde, Don’t worry darling, starring alongside Florence Pugh and Chris Pine. With a script written by Katie silverman, based on a story she created in collaboration with Carey Van Dyke and Shane Van Dyke. This film was announced since 2019, but it was going to have the participation of Shia LaBeouf, instead of Harry StylesHowever, in 2020, Harry entered the shoot as a replacement for LaBeouf, as it was said that the first candidate had to withdraw from the cast due to problems in his schedule, to later confirm that he had been fired by Olivia wilde for bad behavior and conflicts with the rest of the production team and cast.

It only remains to wait to be able to witness what the popular singer has to offer to the world of cinema, in September 2023 he arrives Don’t worry darling to movie theaters, and hopefully it won’t be long before we can see Styles play Starfox and be part of one more MCU adventure.

In case you missed it: What’s Don’t Worry about, Darling? Everything we know about the movie with Florence Pugh and Harry Styles