Eternals – 75% is one of the movies that will hit theaters very soon thanks to Marvel Studios. The film is directed by Chloé Zhao, a Chinese filmmaker who was very popular in the previous awards season, and was awarded top honors by Nomadland – 100%, and it seems that things are looking much better for his work in the MCU. Through an interesting article, . shares details about the development of the film, revealing the way in which Aztec culture will be inserted into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

After a long wait, next week we will meet Eternals, a film that will introduce us to a group of superheroes never seen before in the MCU. It is a compendium of beings with enormous powers, a race superior to humans with long lives and developed abilities that surpass ordinary men and women. After long adventures with several of the most well-known characters in the Marvel comics, the Eternals are about to make their triumphal entry into history and they are here to stay. Although they did not help in the conflict with Thanos for important reasons, now they will return to face a familiar threat.

. was present on the set of filming Eternals in 2020, a moment that he took the opportunity to soak up all the information about the development of the film. The trailer for the film shows us brief moments of the Eternals in Mesoamerica, probably resolving some conflict; Sammy Sheldon Differ and Ivo Coveney (costume designer and visual effects supervisor), spoke with the medium about the importance of the Aztec empire in the MCU: “These are the Aztecs, there is a little scene about the Aztecs and the Spanish in the film in 1492.”

It is interesting to note that the year 1492 is mentioned in the statements of the staff, however, history has 1519 as the year in which the Spanish conquerors arrived in Tenochtitlán and the emperor (tlatoani) Moctezuma II he received them in his dominions. We’ll see how the movie’s plot unfolds when it finally hits theaters on November 5. Most likely, its box office collection during the first weekend will be spectacular.

There are few who believe that Disney could achieve with Eternals what he achieved with Black Panther – 90% in the awards season held in 2019. The film starring the hero of Wakanda was nominated for Oscars in the categories for Best Film, Best Sound Mix, Best Original Soundtrack, Best Original Song, Best Production Design, Best Costume, and Best Sound Editing. Although he did not win in all competitions, he took home three statuettes and that was enough to rank it as one of the most transcendent films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With Chloé zhao awarded as Best Director, we believe that the aspirations of Eternals they will go much further.

On the other hand, Marvel Studios does not forget the other incredible releases that will soon reach theaters. After the surely successful launch of Eternals, Spider-Man: No Road Home will hit theaters in mid-December; Spider-Man is back and the rumors, theories and speculations about this project are innumerable. It is clear that the executives of Marvel Studios and Sony have done a more or less good job at the time of keeping the juicy secrets (except with the trailer leaked a few weeks ago and that video of Andrew Garfield on the set). The film will hit theaters on December 17 to perhaps become the most successful of the end of the year.

