In the last episode of the internet, netizens gave us a new controversy that placed Michael Myers as the object of criticism for his supposedly homophobic representation in Halloween Kills. However, the spectrum of the network is so wide, that while some point out and condemn cases of homophobia, there are many others who reject precisely the inclusion samples. On this occasion it was the turn of the Marvel film Eternals that includes some LGBT representations within its characters and for that reason it was condemned without even having reached its premiere.

The term “review bombing” refers to a common practice that Internet users apply when they are upset, or disagree with a movie or series. Normally they enter sites like IMDB or Rotten Tomatoes to leave bad reviews with the sole intention of quickly affecting the rating that said film can show on those pages.

Precisely Eternals, the movie that Marvel has around the corner, was the new victim of this practice (via). IMDB users entered the profile of the tape to award low stars and leave some negative comments. The reason? Fans disagree that Chloe Zhao’s film has found space to do an LGBTQ representation with some of its characters.

The character in question is played by actor Brian Tyree Henry, who in the film’s narrative is openly homosexual. His character Phastos maintains a long-standing relationship with another human man whom he must abandon once his responsibility as an eternal calls him to join with his companions to try to defend the Earth. Of course, his story will be marked by the decisions, responsibility and deep love he feels for a partner whom he must leave behind.

Eternals has yet to be released and has barely been seen by a handful of critics, but fans are already disagreeing, calling the film a forced attempt to please the Woke community. They even condemn Marvel Studios for allowing something like this to happen and recommend that no one come to see the film.

One of the reviews found on IMDB says that “if there was a medal for woke and mediocre” Eternals would certainly win it. It only highlights the qualities of Angelina Jolie and her bearing as the salvage of the entire movie. But there are some who even went further by ensuring that Marvel only ticked boxes to “look good”:

“Stinks. Totally unrecognizable from the comics. All you do is check all the boxes on the Hollywood woke. That seems to be the goal. Don’t tell stories. But that’s not surprising these days. Don’t waste your money. Not worth it”.

Chloe Zhao previously revealed that the idea of ​​including an LGBT character in Eternals had been around before she took over the film. Phastos’s relationship with her husband and the little one they both raise was a very important part of her character’s motivation, so in the end it is an important element of the story, rather than a box that should be checked. .

“Obviously, [Phastos] lost faith in us [los humanos] For some very bad things we’ve done Then he had to stop looking at us as a whole and look at a person with whom he falls in love, and a child, to regain the face of humanity “, commented the director. “It’s like we turn on the news and we think it’s completely useless. [Pero] then we go home, look at our lover and son and say, ‘Well, this is actually worth fighting for.’

Previously, the film also received a few raised eyebrows when one of the cast members revealed that Eternals would be the first Marvel film to feature a kiss between two men. He even related that when this scene was filmed, many people shed a few tears on the set because of the historical importance of the moment.

«It is a very beautiful and very moving kiss. Everyone cried on set, ”said Hazz Sleiman, who plays Phastos’s husband. “For me, it is very important to show how loving and beautiful a queer family can be. Brian Tyree Henry is an amazing actor and he brought a lot of beauty to this part. At some point I saw a child in their eyes, and I think it’s important for the world to remember that everyone in the queer community was kids at some point. We forget about that because we are always conceived as sexual or rebellious. We forgot to connect with the human part.

At the moment the IMDB site withdrew the possibility of rating the film to avoid the bombardment of false reviews. The option will likely be enabled once the movie is even closer to release. Eternals will premiere on November 3 in theaters in our country.

Source: CinePremiere