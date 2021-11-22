It’s been more than two weeks since Eternals premiered – 58% in theaters and the world continues to talk about it, after all, it is the latest Marvel Studios movie. Reviews have been mixed but not everyone agrees that it deserves to be rated the worst movie in the MCU. Kevin Smith, director and expert in comics and superhero cinema, declares that, although he liked the adventure by Chloé Zhao, it was too long for his liking. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Do not miss: Eternals: Harry Styles thanks Chloé Zhao for making him a superhero and publishes Eros poster

Eternals introduces us to an entirely new team of superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, an ancient and immortal race whose mission is to protect humans on Earth, watching over and driving their evolution into something better. But when the Eternals discover a dark hole in what seemed like a noble life goal, they unite after many years of separation and fight their own nature. The movie is 47% on Rotten Tomatoes, much lower than Thor: A Dark World – 66% (considered the worst Marvel Studios movie).

Kevin smith, who in the past has worked as a comic book writer, director and very occasionally criticizes superhero cinema, believes that Eternals it was vast, far too much for his liking. Here are the recent statements on his podcast Fatman beyond (via ComicBook):

We invite you to read: Eternals | Top reviews, reviews and ratings

I went to see Eternals while I was in Vancouver and you know, that’s one of those movies also where I was like, ‘It doesn’t have to be as long as it is. It’s a beautiful movie and Chloe is a much better director than I will ever be, so that’s not what it’s about. It’s just that it was very extensive. Two and a half hours, you know. Come on man. I just do not get it. As a filmmaker, and not that I have had this option, I would rather give someone a 90 minute non-stop movie than a two and a half hour movie that allows their minds to, you know, wander or something.

Probably Eternals It was not to everyone’s taste, but the truth is that it offers us very different characters compared to what we have already seen in the previous years of the MCU, in addition, the adventure is not far behind with its touches of science fiction and dilemmas of cosmic stature. The movie has already made more than $ 300 million globally, so we can be sure that it is a success for Marvel Studios, at least in terms of a pandemic. Will you be able to accumulate more money in the weeks to come?

The next film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Spider-Man: No Way Home, the long-awaited third installment of Spider-Man starring Tom Holland. Although the film is expected for many reasons, perhaps the biggest is the rumored presence of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Marvel Studios and Sony have not confirmed anything but it is increasingly obvious that they will be present. There is less than a month to go until the launch and things are about to explode.

After the premiere of No way home, the MCU still has important adventures to present in its stage four. Very soon we will witness Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder, films that will surely bring us more emotion related to the multiverse. We will have to wait a few more months to discover the action behind it all.

Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in theaters on December 17. The Cinépolis pre-sale begins on November 29.

You may also be interested in: Eternals: Marvel Studios vice president defends Eternals from criticism