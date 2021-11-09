The sequel to Venom – 35% has managed to position itself since its premiere in terms of its impact among the audience, especially if we talk about what it has collected in Mexico. It is true that the reviews have not been entirely good, and there is not 100% satisfaction on the part of the public, however, the popularity that the character has obtained from his appearance in the comics to the animated series, are of great help to attract the audience.

On the other hand, among critics and viewers they have applauded Tom Hardy’s effort to carry the burden of the film as the protagonist. Venom: Carnage Freed – 45% has Andy Serkis as director, who promised that there would be an introspection regarding the relationship between the symbiote and Eddie, and although he did, the result was not so favorable. It is worth mentioning that throughout his career on the billboard he has faced long-awaited films such as No Time to Die – 83%.

Daniel Craig’s latest film as James Bond was easily beaten by Sony Pictures’s, and when Duna came along – 75%, after several delays, anyone would have thought it was the end of Venom at the top of the box office in Mexico. But the alien managed to keep his crown for four consecutive weeks. Now another blockbuster has arrived, and we know that when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, its gross will be hard to beat.

Eternals – 58% reached the billboard in the country starting with a very good streak in terms of its collection, this putting aside the bad reviews and the notable drop in its rating. Although Chloé Zhao’s film debuted in first place, according to Canacine’s count that spans from November 1 to 7, it is noteworthy that her debut is still lower than it was. Venom 2. The new MCU film kicked off its run with $ 115.8 million, while the debut of the MCU film Andy Serkis it started with $ 167.1 million in its opening weekend.

In addition, the superhero team led by Salma Hayek received 1.5 million viewers across the country. For its part, Venom: Carnage Freed earned $ 25.8 million during its fifth weekend, accumulating a total of $ 467.4 million, 426.4 thousand new attendees adding 7 million since its premiere. In the third position, and during his third week on the billboard, he is Dune with $ 20.5 million, an accumulated of $ 94.1 million, 273.5 thousand new viewers and 1.2 million in total.

The Addams Family 2 – 20% marked a remarkable recovery, and Halloween weekend probably had something to do with thinking about families who wanted to celebrate by watching the most popular family of the season. Until last week, the animated film had disappeared from the Top 5 after its debut in third place and its fall to fourth position; and now it bounced back to No. 4 with $ 9.7 million, a cumulative $ 61.6 million and a total of 1 million viewers.

The last film that reached the Top 5 within the Mexican box office this weekend was Espíritus Oscuros – 73%, produced by Guillermo del Toro, which in its second week grossed $ 8.9 million, accumulating $ 16.6 million and a total of 253.6 thousand spectators. Halloween Kills: The night is not over yet – 63% closed their fourth week with $ 67.6 million overall and one million showroom attendees.



