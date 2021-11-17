Eternals – 58% continues in theaters and Marvel Studios lines their pockets with millions of dollars worldwide. Despite the good grossing, the film has failed to garner entirely positive reviews from the press. Victoria Alonso, executive vice president of Marvel Studios, offers a few words on the subject during her speech at the Outfest Legacy Awards a few days ago (via Comicbook). In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Do not miss: Shang-Chi: bus operator criticizes bus fight in movie

Directed by Chloé Zhao, Eternals tells the story of an entirely new group of superheroes in the MCU, destined to protect humanity and endowed with incredible powers. But the mission of the Eternals hides a deeper secret that endangers the main mission and forever changes the course of our protagonists. Despite the success that the film has had among fans, critics disagree and some say that this is the “most forgettable work of Marvel.” Victoria Alonso, the Argentine who became vice president of the company, has a comment:

We have tried to raise the bar and sometimes the critics are not with us. It’s okay. Okay … We thank you for being a reviewer. We thank you for writing about us. And the fans will decide.

We invite you to read: Eternals becomes the 10th film of 2021 to exceed US $ 100 million at the local box office

Eternals suffered the indifference or disdain of renowned critics in Hollywood and that is why on Rotten Tomatoes it has a rotten rating, while with the public it achieved another approval. Nor should we forget all those negative reviews written by users of the platform long before the premiere just for the revelation of a homoparental family in the film; LGBT diversity generated much criticism from the most conservative strata.

Some agree that Marvel Studios could make Eternals in her next multiple Oscar nominee. The case of Black Panther is worth remembering – 90%, a film that was nominated in the categories for Best Film, Best Sound Mix, Best Original Soundtrack, Best Original Song, Best Production Design, Best Costume, and Best Sound Editing. The awards season that year was packed with Wakanda and the fans celebrated to the fullest. Now with Chloé zhao As an award-winning director, it is clear that Marvel Studios has great intentions for her and very soon we could see her present in the next edition of the recognitions made by AMPAS.

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios continues to make steady strides with its other projects. In just over a month, Spider-Man: No Road Home will hit theaters, a film highly anticipated by fans that promises to give us more than one Spider-Man on screen. The rumors, theories and speculations about this project are innumerable, but the executives of Marvel Studios and Sony have done a more or less good job of keeping the secrets (except with the trailer leaked a few weeks ago and the recent leaked images that already everything world saw). The film will hit theaters on December 17 to perhaps become the most successful of the end of the year. The highest grossing production of the year is approaching.

A great stage for Marvel Studios ended last year with the final films of the Infinity Saga, but many things are still to come. The executives and creatives of the company have great challenges ahead, but they also have an ace up their sleeves: the multiverse, will they be ingenious enough to make the most of this resource? Very soon we will discover the role that the Eternals will have in the next great fight of the MCU and, considering their incredible powers, we hope it is something really impressive that even has multi-universal reaches, that is what the new era is about.

You may also be interested in: Ms. Marvel: first teaser for the new Disney Plus series